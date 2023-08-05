Highlights Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the capture of Odd Ballklubb goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt.

Wahlstedt's arrival will boost Rovers' goalkeeping options and provide healthy competition for Aynsley Pears, maintaining high standards in the position.

If Wahlstedt performs well and becomes the starting option, Blackburn could possibly sell him in the future for a profit.

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the signing of Leopold Wahlstedt from Norwegian side Odd Ballklubb, according to an update from Sky Sports.

After the sale of Thomas Kaminski, this has given Jon Dahl Tomasson the license to spend in the transfer market following a mixed start to the summer.

Arnor Sigurdsson, Niall Ennis and Sondre Tronstad were all recruited during the early stages of the window and it looked set to be a successful summer for Rovers who narrowly missed out on the play-offs at the end of last term.

However, no other senior signing has been made since then and this is a blow for the Lancashire side, who start their league campaign today as they face West Bromwich Albion.

It has been reported that Blackburn's owners Venky's are having trouble transferring money to the UK because of Indian government regulations and during his time with the media, Tomasson has hinted that there has been a change in strategy.

But the sale of Kaminski, who made a £2.5m+ move to Luton Town, has seemingly allowed Rovers to dip into the transfer market and pay a fee for Wahlstedt.

What's the latest on Leopold Wahlstedt's move to Blackburn Rovers?

The player was scheduled to fly into the UK last night and at this stage, there are no reasons to suggest the shot-stopper didn't make that flight.

He looks set to join for a fee believed to be in the region of £800,000, with the rest of the money Rovers generated for Kaminski potentially being used to sign others and/or balance the books at Ewood Park.

Sky Sports also believe the 24-year-old has turned down a potential move to Brondby to link up with the Championship side, which is a much-needed boost for Rovers who arguably need to bring a player in following a period of inactivity.

Who is Leopold Wahlstedt?

Wahlstedt is a 24-year-old shot-stopper who currently plies his trade out in Norway.

Born in Sweden, the player also played in his home country during the early stages of his career and even made his senior international debut earlier this year.

Forcing his way into Janne Andersson's plans, he will be hoping to secure as much game time under his belt in Lancashire to boost his chances of securing further caps for his country.

Is Leopold Wahlstedt a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

Although Aynsley Pears is a safe pair of hands between the sticks, Rovers need someone like Kaminski who can come in and actively challenge for a starting spot.

They could have dipped into the free agent market and recruited someone who would have been happy as a backup option.

But Wahlstedt will be keen to get as much playing time under his belt as possible and that should help to maintain high standards in the goalkeeping department.

If he performs well and forces his way past Pears in the pecking order to become Rovers' starting option, he could be sold on for a decent amount in the future considering his age.

If they can generate a big profit on him, they could use that money to strengthen their squad further, so the 24-year-old seems like a good signing.