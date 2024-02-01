Highlights Blackburn Rovers are looking to strengthen their squad with the addition of Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio.

Blackburn Rovers set to sign Liverpool defender

That is according to the Liverpool Echo's chief Liverpool FC writer Ian Doyle, who reports that Rovers are set to snap up the defender on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old recently returned to Anfield after spending the first half of the season on loan in Ligue 2 with USL Dunkerque.

During that spell, the young Frenchman made a total of nine appearances for the club, with eight league matches and one cup appearance.

Koumetio has also previously had a spell on loan in Austria, where he made 11 appearances for Austria Vienna in 2022/23.

Billy Koumetio's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Matches Yellow Cards Red Cards Liverpool 0 n/a n/a Austria Vienna (Loan) 11 0 0 Dunkerque (Loan) 9 0 0 Stats correct as of Feb 1st 2024

Blackburn Rovers January transfer business

If Koumetio does sign for Rovers ahead of Thursday night's transfer deadline, he will not be the only defensive reinforcement at Ewood Park this month.

Earlier this week, for example, Blackburn secured the services of the very experienced centre-half Kyle McFadzean, who joins the club on a free transfer after departing Coventry City.

It has been a busy window in general for Rovers, in fairness.

Last week, Connor Riordan became the club's third signing of the window, with the 20-year-old penning a long-term contract after the club agreed a fee with Crewe Alexandra.

Elsewhere, Rovers have added some Premier League talent to their ranks, too, snapping up Yasine Asiri on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and Ben Chrisene from Aston Villa.

Blackburn Rovers league position

Blackburn Rovers and boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will be hoping that those four additions, combined with potentially more before the transfer deadline, can help get Rovers going in the right direction once again.

In the early parts of the season, the club were up in and around the play-off spots, but currently find themselves sitting 18th in the division.

Whilst getting back up into top-six contention is a huge ask, Rovers will certainly be looking to move up the table, and will certainly not want to be looking behind them whatsoever in the coming weeks and months.