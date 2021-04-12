Blackburn Rovers set to rival Rangers in transfer hunt for 12-goal ace

Blackburn Rovers are among a host of Championship sides keeping an eye on Morecambe forward Carlos Mendes Gomes, according to the Sunday Mirror (11/04, page 68).

The Scottish Sun reported at the weekend that Rangers have watched the winger in action on a number of occasions this season, and are tracking him ahead of the summer.

But they are also set to face competition from English clubs, with Blackburn Rovers also said to be among those in the race to sign the Senegal-born attacker.

Are these 17 facts about Blackburn Rovers’ club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Blackburn first used an incarnation of their current badge during the 1989/90 season? True False

Mendes Gomes was born in Dakar but was raised in Spain where he spent time in Atletico Madrid’s youth setup.

The 22-year-old joined Morecambe in 2018, and this season, his 12 goals in 38 league appearances have seen the Shrimps mount a League Two play-off push.

The attacker can play anywhere across the frontline, and is believed to be out of contract at the end of this season, meaning that he could be available to sign on a free transfer.

The Verdict

I think Mendes Gomes would be a great signing for Blackburn.

Tony Mowbray is likely to be in the market for a new striker this summer, with Adam Armstrong set to leave amid inevitable interest from the Premier League.

But I don’t think Mendes Gomes should be seen as a ready-made replacement. Instead, he should be viewed as an exciting, quick, up and coming attacking option.

He’s still young, and on a free transfer, he could prove to be a shrewd addition.