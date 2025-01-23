Blackburn Rovers are planning to reignite their summer interest in Cesena forward Augustus Kargbo before the January window closes.

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the Championship side are keen to bolster their attacking options this month amid their play-off battle.

John Eustace is seeking reinforcements, with the team in the mix for a top six finish, which has turned their sights back to Kargbo.

It was reported by Alan Nixon in September that Blackburn were interested in signing the striker in the summer but were unable to find an agreement on a deal.

Augustus Kargbo - Blackburn Rovers league goals and appearances (per Fotbomb.com) Season Appearances Goals (Assists) 2023-24 33 10 (0) 2024-25 20 4 (3) As of January 23rd

Blackburn target Augustus Kargbo

It is understood that Blackburn are considering a move for Kargbo in a bid to improve their attacking options.

It has been reported that discussions are ongoing over a potential move, but no agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old is seen as a market opportunity that could be exploited this January in order to boost the club’s hopes of promotion.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck with Cesena, who are now competing in Serie B after earning promotion last season.

Kargbo was instrumental to that promotion, scoring 10 goals from 33 appearances in the Italian third division.

The Sierra Leone international has continued to be an important part of the team in the second tier, contributing four goals and three assists from 20 games so far this term.

Blackburn Rovers league position

Blackburn fell to sixth in the table with the latest round of midweek action in the Championship.

A 2-0 loss to Coventry City saw them fall behind Middlesbrough in the table, but they have retained their position inside the play-off positions.

The gap to seventh place West Brom is currently just one point after 28 games played each.

Next up for Eustace’s side is a trip to face Bristol City on 25 January.

Kargbo would be an interesting option for Blackburn

Kargbo has adapted well since returning to Serie B, where he previously competed with Crotone for two seasons.

He’s shown he can contribute at that level, with four goals and three assists from 20 appearances this year, so could be a useful addition to Eustace’s side.

If they can agree terms on a reasonable fee, then he has the potential to be a solid addition to Eustace’s side.

If Blackburn can get one or two deals done before the market closes on 3 February, then it could be a big difference-maker in their battle for a top six finish this campaign.