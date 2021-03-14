Blackburn Rovers could be handed a timely injury boost when they take on Bristol City on Wednesday night with midfielder Lewis Holtby set to be back in contention to feature, per the Lancashire Telegraph.

Tony Mowbray’s side have been rocked by the latest serious injury blow to talisman Bradley Dack, who has suffered another potentially serious knee injury that could keep him out of action for a prolonged period.

That has only added to Rovers’ recent injury problems, one of which has been Holtby who has not featured for them since being forced off the field at QPR back in February.

The 30-year-old had suffered a knee injury during the defeat against QPR after coming off the bench in the second half. Holtby had been another major miss for Rovers and he has had various injury issues since he arrived at Ewood Park.

Mowbray will be needing the midfielder to get himself back to fitness and keep himself that way in the absence of Dack.

The midfielder has now returned to training during the last week and could now be set to back in contention for Rovers’ meeting with Bristol City in midweek, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

While the same report also outlines that Lewis Travis will also be assessed ahead of the fixture to determine whether he can also feature.

The Verdict

Holtby returning from injury is something that Blackburn will be needing now in the wake of Dack’s latest awful injury blow. The 30-year-old has had a bit of a mixed campaign this term and has only been able to make 16 starts in the Championship during which he has failed to provide a single goal or assist (Sofascore).

A player with Holtby’s could and should be contributing a lot more to the attacking third, and Mowbray will need him to find his best form now that Dack is going to be out injured again for a potentially lengthy spell. Keeping the 30-year-old fit has to be the priority and he needs a run of games to get into his best sort of form.

Given that he has only made 21 appearances in the league so far this term, Holtby could bring to the side a bit of freshness during the end-of-season run-in. The midfielder will be aiming to have a strong end to the campaign and maybe remind a few people of his quality.