Blackburn Rovers set to make transfer call on trio

Blackburn Rovers intend to loan out Stefan Mols, Joe Grayson and Joe Hilton, with the Lancashire Telegraph reporting that the young trio could be all set for temporary departures this month.

Mols recently returned from a loan spell with Spanish side FC Intercity and is currently sidelined with a minor injury, with Blackburn under-23s head coach Barry Barr stating to the publication that the player is set for yet another loan move in order to continue his development: “He’s been recalled and we’ll look to get him another club this month.

“He’s getting to an age now where we’re looking below regarding giving opportunities.”

Whilst it is also stated in the report that Rovers are keen for Grayson and Hilton to get much needed first team minutes with the latter having recently returned from a seven-day spell with Fleetwood Town in League One.

All three players are currently training with the club’s youth side at present, with only Grayson and Mols having made their first team debuts to date so far.

The Verdict

All three players will desperate to continue their development away from Ewood Park, with Tony Mowbray unlikely to be able to offer the trio much in the way of first team minutes at present.

Grayson is certainly a promising talent however he has a lot of work to do in order to convince the club that his contract should be extended beyond this summer.

Mols has also shown promising signs at youth level, notching up his fair share of goals and assists which suggests he could have a big future in the game, however he would be also better served of minutes out on loan.

As for Hilton, the young shot stopper is in need of a more lengthy temporary move away from the club, with his recent spell at Fleetwood having been simply an emergency loan.