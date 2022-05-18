Blackburn Rovers set to make major decision regarding immediate future of 24-year-old

Blackburn Rovers are set to opt against offering Deyovaisio Zeefuik a permanent contract, with the Championship outfit possessing the option too, as per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

In a loan stint that was hindered by injuries, Zeefuik only managed to feature six times in the league for Rovers.

The 24-year-old, who was available to feature during Rovers’ last game of the season, was not included in the squad as Blackburn decided to look to the future and start James Brown at right-back.

The Hertha Berlin full-back could depart from the Bundesliga club this summer, with the German outfit looking to move several players on.

Finding themselves in a relegation play-off, Hertha Berlin could be plying their trade in Germany’s second tier next year, something that could pave the way for the club to keep him for the final year of his contract.

The verdict

Showing glimpses of promise during this campaign, it has certainly been unfortunate for Zeefuik since his January arrival, with injuries hindering his progress.

It is no surprise that Rovers are not looking to take up the permanent option within his loan contract but that is not to say that he could not thrive elsewhere.

His immediate future is an uncertain one and is likely to be impacted by the German’s club’s league status next year.

Possessing a real attacking edge to his play, and levels of competence from a defensive perspective, Zeefuik is certainly someone who could excel in the Championship at another club, if able to remain fit of course.