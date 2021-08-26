Blackburn Rovers set to field transfer offers for numerous players

Blackburn Rovers are weighing up the possibility of loaning out up to nine players during the current transfer window as they look to give their young players more game time, as per a recent report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The likes of Antonis Stergiakis, Jordan Eastham, Dan Pike, Tyler Magloire, Louie Annesley, Harry Chapman, Jack Vale, Dan Butterworth and Connor McBride are all expected to attract interest from elsewhere and it has become clear that the club would be willing to allow them to make temporary moves.

Rovers had previously been reluctant to allow any of their young players to leave this summer due to the fact that they hadn’t secured many signings of their own, but after bringing in the likes of Ian Poveda and Leighton Clarkson respectively, Tony Mowbray is now set to field interest in the youthful prospects.

Joe Hilton has already moved to Hamilton Academical this summer and it appears that a whole host of other names are now set to follow suit as Rovers look for their best youngsters to get more first team exposure away from the confines of Ewood Park.

The Verdict

This seems like a logical decision for Blackburn to make and these nine youngsters are sure to be chomping at the bit to get their opportunities to impress at a senior level of football.

Most if not all of them are sure to end up in the lower reaches of the Football League and these proposed loan spells should allow them to move further along their developmental pathway.

Loans can be the making of players during their formative years and the aim now will be to impress Mowbray and his staff in an environment which they will find unfamiliar.

Meanwhile, Rovers are sure to be busy before deadline day, with more loan signings of their own seemingly being eyed.