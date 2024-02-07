Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is set to depart the club, according to the Daily Mail football writer Craig Hope.

The Dane, who won the UEFA Champions League as a player, has been Rovers boss since the summer of 2022, where he replaced the long-serving Tony Mowbray.

Rovers flirted with the Championship play-offs for much of Tomasson's first season in charge, but the 2023-24 campaign has been more of a struggle, with the Lancashire outfit winning one of their last 11 league matches.

And it appears that the collapse of Duncan McGuire's deadline day move from Orlando City to Ewood Park due to administrative errors has proven to be the final straw for Tomasson, who was barred from speaking to the press on Friday before the QPR match and expressed his frustrations in the post-match press conference.

Tomasson tells Blackburn Rovers players he is leaving

Whilst the Daily Mail claim that Tomasson is all set to depart Rovers, Blackburn themselves have come out on the defence very quickly.

The club have told the Lancashire Telegraph's Elliott Jackson that Tomasson has not been sacked or resigned, although BBC Radio Lancashire's Andy Bayes has tellingly posted on X that the Danish coach is still in charge at Ewood Park - as it stands.

There could be a dispute on the wording though, as Craig Hope claiming that he is 'set to leave' does not mean that Tomasson is officially not the Blackburn Rovers head coach anymore, but it could be coming before the end of Wednesday or the following day.

However, Hope of the Daily Mail has claimed that Tomasson has already told his squad that his time at Ewood Park is coming to an end, with meetings taking place today to finalise his exit from the club.

Tomasson's Blackburn position has become untenable following Venky's actions

It has been a tumultuous year-and-a-half in Lancashire for Tomasson, who had been out of work for half a year at the time of his appointment at Rovers after leading Malmo to the Allsvenskan title before resigning.

After 20 matches of last season, Blackburn were sitting in second position in the Championship, but after falling out of the top six in February, they climbed back into the play-off spots weeks later - eventually missing out on goal difference to Sunderland.

It was last July though where cracks started to appear in Tomasson's relationship with the club's owners - the Venky's - with reports suggesting that he was set to walk out over his transfer budget being dramatically cut.

Tomasson stayed in the end, but he finally confirmed the claims from the summer this past weekend following the 2-1 loss to QPR that he offered to resign from his position - the hierarchy though ultimately wanted him to stay.

The sale of Adam Wharton on transfer deadline day on February 1 was supposed to give Tomasson funds to spend late on, but speculation arose that the board of directors had informed director of football Gregg Broughton and Tomasson that no fees were to be spent on permanent deals - an action that was also confirmed by the Lancashire Telegraph recently.

Blackburn added experienced freebies in John Fleck and Kyle McFadzean, as well as Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio on loan, but the EFL rejecting the resurrected McGuire loan deal due to an important document not being sent before the 11pm deadline has clearly frustrated Tomasson, with many seeing his comments after the QPR match as making his position as head coach untenable.