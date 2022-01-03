Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn Rovers set to complete transfer deal for 23-year-old
Blackburn Rovers are set to finalise a deal for Irish right-back James Brown, as per a tweet from The Sun’s Alan Nixon.
The 23-year-old, who can also operate as a right midfielder, currently plays for SSE Aitricity League Premier Division club Drogheda United.
Brown was a regular last season for the team who play in Ireland’s top flight, appearing 34 times and starting every game he has been available for.
Chipping in with a goal and six assists, the young defender proved to be as competent going forward and creating in the final third, as he was in the defensive third.
Brown also captained his side for the vast majority of the campaign, showing he has the leadership qualities required at a young age.
Nixon’s tweet suggests that Brown will initially link up with the Championship’s club reserve side, should a move go ahead.
The verdict
It will be interesting to see, if a move is made, if he can adapt to the rigours of playing for a side who will be striving for promotion.
Although this update suggests he will not be in first-team contention at the very start, there is every chance that he can navigate himself through to regular first-team football at Rovers.
Brown is a player who has been shining in Ireland over the last couple of seasons and he is deserving of a chance in England.
However, he will need to ensure that he proves himself within the club’s U23s before he can expect a chance at first-team level.