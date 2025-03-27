Blackburn Rovers are set to appoint ex-Dundee United head of recruitment Michael Cairney to a key role behind the scenes, after it was confirmed he was leaving Dundee to take up a role with an unnamed EFL club.

According to Football Insider, the 31-year-old has agreed terms to make the switch to Ewood Park in a crucial recruitment role.

Cairney has spent less than a year with the Scottish club, having also previously worked with the likes of FC Twente, Barnet and Doncaster Rovers.

This move comes just weeks after the appointment of Valerien Ismael as manager, with the pair likely to work closely together this summer to strengthen the first-team squad.

Blackburn hire new recruitment chief

It is understood that Cairney is set to take over in a senior recruitment role after announcing his departure from Dundee United earlier this week.

It’s believed that the 31-year-old will play a key role behind the scenes, with Blackburn planning for the future under Ismael.

Rovers are targeting promotion back to the Premier League, where they haven’t competed since 2012, and are even currently in the mix for a play-off place this season.

The club’s previous two managers, John Eustace and Jon Dahl Tomasson, both left amid uncertainty over their ambitions, with the former even dropping down to relegation-threatened Derby County from Ewood Park.

Speaking following the announcement of his decision to leave the Premiership side, Cairney claimed that the move was the right next step in his career.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of March 27th) Team P GD Pts 7 Bristol City 38 +8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 +9 54 9 Blackburn Rovers 38 +2 52 10 Watford 38 -4 52 11 Millwall 38 -2 51 12 Sheffield Wednesday 38 -6 51

"I’ve had a fantastic time at Tannadice and have been fortunate to work with some brilliant people, but when this new opportunity came up, I felt that it was an exciting challenge and the right step for me at this stage in my career,” he said, via their official club website.

Next up for Blackburn is a trip to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth on 29 March in a 3pm kick-off.

Changes behind the scenes needed at Blackburn

Blackburn have shown a lack of ambition in the transfer window, which has been a key issue with recent managerial departures.

Bringing in someone like Cairney could be a step in the right direction, and is at least recognition that some change is needed.

Bringing him in now gives him a couple of months to get used to his new surroundings, get to know the players and staff and build a rapport with Ismael.

This could be crucial to him making a real impact this summer when the transfer market opens, which is what Ismael will need if they’re to properly strengthen the first-team squad.