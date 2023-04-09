Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that Bradley Dack will not be fit enough to make his return to action in tomorrow's clash with Huddersfield Town.

Dack has been recently struggling with a hamstring injury and was a notable absentee from the club's match-day squad for their meeting with Norwich City on Friday.

Blackburn would have been hoping to secure a positive result in front of their supporters in this particular fixture.

However, goals from Liam Gibbs and Gabriel Sara sealed a 2-0 win for Norwich at Ewood Park.

As a result of this defeat, Blackburn's advantage over the Canaries in the race for a place in the play-offs was reduced to just one point.

Set to face a resurgent Huddersfield outfit who have emerged victorious in each of their last three league fixtures, Blackburn will have to be firing on all cylinders to secure a positive result at the John Smith's Stadium.

What has Jon Dahl Tomasson said about Bradley Dack's injury?

Ahead of Monday's game, Tomasson has issued an update on Dack's injury.

Speaking to the club's official website, about whether Dack will be fit enough to play against Huddersfield, Tomasson said: "No, he will be out for Monday as well.

"He's not ready, he's not there, he's had a little bit of a setback.

"It’s a quick turnaround and we’ll see who we have.

"Huddersfield have the same issue.

"There are 11 players for every team on the pitch, hopefully a good pitch and a ball."

Will Blackburn be able to get back on track in the hunt for a play-off place without Dack?

As well as not being able to turn to Dack for inspiration in this clash, Blackburn are also set to be without Sorba Thomas as he is currently on loan from Huddersfield and thus is ineligible to play against his parent-club.

Dack's unavailability is unquestionably a blow for Blackburn as the attacking midfielder has been directly involved in five goals since the turn of the year.

Rovers know that a failure to pick up a positive result in this fixture may result in them slipping out of the play-off places depending on the outcome of Norwich's clash with Rotherham.

In order for Rovers to cause issues for Huddersfield, they will need the likes of Sammie Szmodics, Ryan Hedges and Ben Brereton Diaz to step up to the mark.

Providing that Blackburn do go on to beat the Terriers, they may be able to use the confidence from this result to their advantage in their upcoming clashes with Hull City, Coventry City and Preston North End.