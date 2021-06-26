Blackburn Rovers set to be dealt transfer blow in pursuit of Premier League defender

Blackburn Rovers are set to miss out on re-signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a second loan deal, with the defender set to sign for Belgian side Anderlecht, according to The Lancashire Telegraph.

The Manchester City youngster has undergone a medical with Anderlecht, which will see him sign for former City defender Vincent Kompany’s men ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Blackburn had hopes of bringing the 19-year-old back to Ewood Park ahead of the upcoming Championship season, but it appears as though those hopes are going to be dashed relatively swiftly.

The defender made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Lancashire-based side, as they finished 15th in the second tier standings, whilst under the management of Tony Mowbray.

Harwood-Bellis will sign for an Anderlecht side that finished third in Kompany’s first season in charge, and he’ll be keen to make a positive impact at the earliest of opportunities.

Blackburn are set to take on Swansea City in their opening league match of the 2021/22 season, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Mowbray’s side, as they face last season’s beaten play-off finalists.

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating update for Rovers.

Harwood-Bellis caught the eye with some impressive showings for the Lancashire-based side, and it didn’t come as a surprise to see them want to extend his stay at Ewood Park heading into the 2021/22 season.

But it appears as though he’s set to sign for Anderlecht instead, and that’ll mean that Tony Mowbray will have to turn his attentions to other options in the near future.

Reinforcements and added depth are certainly needed in the Blackburn team, and if they can address that, then they might stand a chance of challenging for a top-six finish in the Championship next term.