Blackburn Rovers set to announce significant individual appointment

Blackburn Rovers will announce their new Director of Football next week, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

The Ewood Park club are still looking for a new manager, having so far been unable to source a replacement for Tony Mowbray following the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Meanwhile, Rovers have been running a search for a new Sporting Director alongside their manager hunt, and it seems that at least, will soon to be coming to an end.

According to this latest update from Nixon, Blackburn will confirm the appointment of a new Sporting Director in the coming days, as they begin their behind the scenes recruitment.

It is thought that Rovers have had their appointment lined up for some time, although the exact identity of the individual remains to be seen, having been kept under wraps recently.

The new Director is initially not expected to have a say in the appointment of a new manager, although it has been suggested that could change if the hunt for Mowbray’s replacement continues to drag on.

The Verdict

This does feel like something of a relief for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

The delay to the manager hunt has been rather frustrating for Rovers, at a time when it has felt like things have needed to move quickly, given the work that needs to be done on the squad as well.

Moving to bring in their sporting director this week, should at least give them the chance to start putting some preparations in place for their summer business and beyond.

Indeed, given the manager would generally answer to a director, it feels somewhat strange that they have not worked to bring in the latter to begin with right from the start of this behind the scenes overhaul.