Blackburn Rovers have told Leeds United and Ipswich Town to make new offers for Sammie Szmodics before the end of July, otherwise there will be no sale of the Irish international.

The Sun's Alan Nixon has reported, via his Patreon account, that Rovers have set the end of the month as a deadline for new proposals from the two clubs, who are fighting to try and get their hands on the Championship top scorer.

Ipswich were reported to have placed a £6 million bid for Szmodics, which has since been rejected. The East Anglian Daily Times stated that Blackburn were looking for around £20 million for the 28-year-old.

Sammie Szmodics' 23/24 Championship stats Apps 44 Starts 44 Goals 27 xG 22.36 Conversion rate 19% Assists 4 Big chances created 7 Stats taken from Sofascore

Their interest in Szmodics is said to have been brought about by their failure to sign Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, who has rejoined Aston Villa, and an injury to Nathan Broadhead in pre-season, as per EADT.

Ipswich fansite TWTD had stated just over a week ago that the Tractor Boys had submitted a £6 million offer for the former Peterborough United man, but those suggestions were played down at the time by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Leeds have since joined the race for the Irish international, and their interest is said to have been made formal.

Rovers are said to have set the final day of July as their own special deadline day for bids for their top scorer from last season, as Town and United try to poach him from them, as per Nixon.

The journalist added that they want to have time to replace him, if he does go, which has led to the aforementioned date being set, and that the club's owners - the Venkys - are taking a "tough line" on this and are willing to walk away from talks if they don't get the price that they want.

Blackburn's plans for Sammie Szmodics

Up until these latest inquiries, the Lancashire club looked to be preparing for life with him rather than without him. The Lancashire Telegraph previously stated that the club won't stand in Szmodics' way, but that he is also happy with where he is, and the possibility of him agreeing to new terms with the club wasn't off the table.

Nixon has previously stated that Blackburn would like to tie the attacker down to a longer deal than his current one, which expires in the summer of 2026, and it'd see him receive a significant pay rise. He added in his latest report that Szmodics is keen on playing in the Premier League.

Blackburn should be happy about Ipswich and Leeds interest

The brilliance of having multiple teams interested in your player, as the selling club, is that you can use their desires against each other. If it was just Town that were in the race, as at first it was, then they could say 'Well you're not going to get money for him from anyone else.'

Now that's not the case. Now Blackburn are in a much stronger position to not only stick to their desired price tag for their player, but the likelihood of Szmodics being sold for the price that they want has probably increased because of the multifaceted interest.