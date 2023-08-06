Highlights Rumors continue to swirl around Danny Batth's potential move to Blackburn Rovers, with Sunderland reportedly leaving him out of their season opener to facilitate the transfer.

Talks between Batth and Sunderland have broken down over a new contract, and Tony Mowbray is under pressure to lower the squad's average age.

Batth is currently contracted to Sunderland until 2024, but Rovers only want to sign him on a free transfer.

Despite the Championship season having gotten underway this weekend, in the background, transfer stories have continued to rumble on.

Of course, there are still more games to come on Sunday, with three Championship clashes remaining, one of which involves Sunderland.

Despite that, though, ahead of that match, rumours surrounding the future of club skipper Danny Batth are continuing to swirl.

The experienced defender has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers all summer, with several updates on the matter given as the window has progressed.

What has been reported about Blackburn's interest in Danny Batth?

For example, Blackburn rovers were first linked with a move for the Sunderland man in early July.

At that time, Alan Nixon via Patreon reported that Jon Dahl Tomasson's side were keen to bring Batth in in an effort to replace the experience of Daniel Ayala, who departed Ewood Park this summer.

Later updates suggested that Blackburn were only interested on the very cheap, though, or indeed on a free transfer.

It even looked as though the deal was potentially dead last week, with Alan Nixon offering a report via Twitter.

When asked about the deal on the social media site, Nixon replied that Batth's deal to Blackburn was now 'very unlikely'.

What is the latest news on Danny Batth to Blackburn Rovers?

However, despite things looking very unlikely according to Nixon last week, it seems that Blackburn have now been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Batth.

Indeed, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, Sunderland are now set to leave Danny Batth out of their season opener versus Ipswich later today in order to open the door for a move to Ewood Park,

Nixon claims Batth has been given the 'shock decision' after weeks of uncertainty over his future, and no sign of a new Sunderland deal.

Batth had been keen to stay at the club, but talks with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman are said to have broken down, with Tony Mowbray under pressure to lower the average age of the Black Cats' squad.

Sunderland will now reportedly allow the defender to talk to Blackburn, but, once again, Nixon reiterates that a move will depend on him being given a free transfer.

How long does Danny Batth have left on his Sunderland contract?

With Batth contracted to Sunderland at present, the decision to allow him to leave on a free or for very cheap rests with Sunderland.

That is the case until next summer, with Batth contracted at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2024.

What have Sunderland said about Danny Batth's future?

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has previously hinted that a move away rested in Ayala's hands this summer.

Indeed, Mowbray recently told ChronicleLive when quizzed about Batth's future: "We have to wait and see - it seems strange, doesn't it, to be talking about your player of the year last year leaving."

"But we have signed two young centre halves [Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis], you hope that Dan Ballard stays fit and that Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese aren't too far away.

"You reach a certain age in football and you want to play, I get on really with Danny and I've been there myself as a player.

"Let's see what the next six weeks brings on that front. He was amazing last year, I have to say that.

"If he stays: great. If he goes it's because he wants to play. He'll get a feel of it [and we'll go from there]."

It will certainly be interesting to see if Batth does indeed miss out on the Sunderland side later today.