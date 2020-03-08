Blackburn Rovers set for player boost as experienced figure makes decision on future

Stewart Downing is set to extend his stay with Blackburn despite having the chance to move to MLS.

The 35-year-old has been a key figure for Rovers under Tony Mowbray this season, with his displays playing a major role in pushing the Lancashire outfit into play-off contention.

Therefore, the boss will be desperate to keep the ex-Middlesbrough man at Ewood Park and there has been a real boost on that front.

That’s after TEAMtalk revealed that Downing has made it clear he is happy to stay at Blackburn and talks are now set to begin over a new deal for the former England international.

The left-footer will be hoping his new deal can be played out in the Premier League, with Rovers firmly in contention for a top six finish – even after today’s defeat to Derby County, which Downing played the full 90 minutes in.

Mowbray’s men are 10th in the Championship but just three points away from the play-off places as we approach the final nine games of the campaign.

The verdict

This is good news for Blackburn as Downing has played an important part this season and he still looks as though he has a lot to offer on the pitch.

As well as that, his influence around the dressing room cannot be underestimated, as his experience and know-how will be helping the youngsters who are coming through the ranks.

So, the club need to act swiftly and whilst the chance to move to America will have appealed, Downing is clearly enjoying himself right now.

