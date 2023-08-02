Highlights Blackburn Rovers are set to lose young defender Ashley Phillips to Tottenham Hotspur, with reports suggesting that a deal is in the final stages of completion.

Phillips, who was considered one of Blackburn's best academy products, had been expected to have an increased role this season, but will now be moving to Spurs.

The money received from the Phillips deal, along with another transfer, will provide Blackburn with around £5m to potentially spend on a new striker to replace the departed Ben Brereton Diaz.

Blackburn Rovers are set to let go of one of their best young talents after reports suggested that the club had reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for their young defender Ashley Phillips.

Phillips - who alongside young homegrown midfielder Adam Wharton - had been brandished as two of the club's best academy products, featured in 14 games for the one-time Premier League winners las season.

With more experienced defenders in the pecking order such as Dom Hyam, Daniel Ayala and Wharton's older brother Scott, he has been forced to wait his turn at Ewood Park - but game time has not been out of the question for the 6ft 5in star.

Nonetheless, Phillips had been earmarked as a potential future star after making his debut shortly after his 17th birthday against Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup, and with sporadic appearances for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side throughout the campaign, an increased role was expected of him this coming season. But that is set to end with reports claiming that a move to Tottenham Hotspur is in the final stages of completion.

What does the report state about Ashley Phillips?

The update from The Athletic states that Tottenham are moving closer to the signing of Phillips after weeks of scouting the youngster.

"Having met the 18-year-old's £2million release clause, the period for others to bid ends on Friday, so unless anyone else comes in, the expectation is that the deal will be completed over the weekend.

"Spurs had thought they already had an agreement in place a couple of weeks ago — so much so they even planned a medical -—only for Blackburn to up their asking price to £5m plus £4.5m in add-ons.

"But now it looks as though an agreement is close to being reached. Signing Phillips would be in addition to the two senior centre-backs Spurs are trying to sign this summer."

What has Jon Dahl Tomasson said about a potential deal taking Ashley Phillips away from Blackburn Rovers?

The Danish legend previously said that Phillips had a high chance of moving to a top side, accepting defeat in trying to keep one of their prized youngsters. He said: “The chances are big that the boy will probably be going to a good side. He is a great player, he will have a great future."

How will Blackburn spend the money received from the Ashley Phillips deal?

Alongside the deal that is set to take the 2005-born-star to the Premier League, Blackburn are also set to receive £2.5million plus add-ons for their Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski. With Aynsley Pears taking his first-team spot over the second half of the season, it's an influx of around £5m for Tomasson to spend on incomings in his squad - which could well go on a new striker, having seen Ben Brereton Diaz depart on a free transfer to Villarreal earlier in the summer.

He has been replaced by Niall Ennis of Plymouth Argyle, but with the 24-year-old having never had a taste of second-tier life and with 21 goals in his last three seasons at League One level, the Ewood Park outfit will perhaps look for more firepower if they are to mount yet another play-off charge.