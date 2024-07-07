Blackburn Rovers striker Semir Telalovic is set to sign for Bundesliga 2 side Ulm, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Nixon's post revealed that the forward is in talks with the German second division outfit, following an underwhelming stint at Ewood Park.

The 24-year-old joined Rovers last summer from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach last summer on a three-year deal, but failed to register a single goal contribution in 17 appearances and just two starts.

Rovers set to offload flop striker Semir Telalovic

When Rovers signed Telalovic from Monchengladbach, they will have held loftier expectations of the forward who hasn't managed to make his mark on the Championship.

The former Monchenladbach man made three Bundesliga appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, a season in which he scored an impressive 15 goals in 29 appearances for Gladbach's second team in a regional league, known as the Regionalliga - the fourth tier of German football.

However, the forward was unable to meet the demands of the second tier of English football, and is now seeking a return to his home nation, where he will hope for better fortune in front of goal.

Telalovic has not appeared for Rovers since making a one-minute cameo during a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road on 13th April, which came courtesy of a late strike from Sammie Szmodics.

The 24-year-old played a total of just 297 minutes last campaign, which will be a major contributing factor as to why he is seeking a move away from Ewood Park just a year after moving to Lancashire.

Semir Telalovic 2023/24 Championship stats according to FotMob Appearances 17 Starts 2 Minutes played 297 Goals 0 Assist 0

Rovers were not particularly potent in front of goal last campaign, scoring on 60 occasions in 46 league games, and were only able to survive relegation to League One by three points.

Szmodics was the side's only major attacking threat, as he claimed the Championship golden boot after scoring 27 goals in 44 appearances, while Rovers' other forwards struggled.

But despite these circumstances, Telalovic was unable to impress either former boss, Jon Dahl Tomasson, or current manager John Eustace, and is now looking to move on to pastures new.

Blackburn Rovers will need to replace Semir Telalovic with proven quality

A Telalovic departure would not hurt the Lancashire outfit too much, due to his evident lack of cutting edge at Championship level, but Eustace and co should still be keen to recruit fresh attacking talent this summer.

Premier League trio Everton, Brentford and Leicester City are keeping tabs on Rovers talisman Szmodics, with Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray also interested in his services, according to TEAMtalk.

But even if the Ireland international remains at Ewood Park, the club should still be keen on signing a new striker, as they will not want to be overly reliant on the attacking midfielder for a second consecutive season.

Furthermore, as per The Express, top-flight new boys Ipswich Town are interested in signing Rovers striker Sam Gallagher, as Kieran McKenna looks to shape up a squad who are capable of obtaining Premier League survival following the remarkable feat of back-to-back promotions.

Gallagher only managed three goals and three assists in 24 Championship outings last campaign, but it could be argued that the 2022/23 season in which he scored eight league goals, and the prior campaign in which he scored nine are more reflective of his abilities, and he is not a man who Rovers will want to see the back of.

With Telalovic, but more crucially, Gallagher and Szmodics all potentially leaving, Eustace will surely look to sign a new forward this summer in an effort to avoid yet another relegation battle.