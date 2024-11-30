Little over a third of the way through the season, Blackburn Rovers have found themselves with an outside chance at reaching the play-offs come May.

However, prior to midweek, having used just 24 first-team players this campaign, among the lowest in the division, there seems to be cause for reinforcements this January to help the cause.

With this in mind, who exactly would be a good fit for John Eustace's side? FLW have identified two players who could adequately fill potential problem positions.

Name Position Club Value (Transfermarkt estimates) Contract expires Jonjoe Kenny Right-back Hertha Berlin £2.08m June 2025 Louie Barry Forward Stockport County* £667.5k May 2025* *On loan from Aston Villa

Jonjoe Kenny

Merseyside-born Jonjoe Kenny is a right-back with Premier League and Bundesliga experience.

The 27-year-old played a half century of top-flight games for boyhood club Everton, as well as gaining EFL experience during loan spells at Wigan and Oxford.

Kenny has been with German side Hertha Berlin since 2022, a side currently languishing in the 2. Bundesliga following relegation last season.

The attack-minded fullback has been outstanding going forward this season, finding himself among the highest assist makers in the division, with his total successful crosses into the penalty area in double figures already this campaign.

Rovers boss John Eustace welcomes the deployment of an attacking threat from this position. Rovers' current starting right back, Callum Brittain, finds himself among the club's most prolific for crosses and key passes this season.

Brittain and Joe Rankin-Costello have been sharing duties on the right side of Blackburn's back line this campaign, both to middling success.

According to Whoscored's match rating system, neither Brittain nor JRC find themselves close to the club's top performers this year, inferring a potential weakness in the side.

Kenny's Hertha BSC contract is due to run out this coming summer, and with the capital club looking unlikely to secure promotion this season, this January may be time to sell their English asset.

In an interview with The Culture Division, he revealed that although he enjoyed playing for his boyhood club, the weight of the Everton shirt felt too heavy.

“I think because I was from there, I knew and loved the club – I took everything more personally,” he admitted. “Especially after a defeat, you couldn’t really get away from it.”

It is unknown whether Kenny wishes to revisit his time the North West of England. However, this suggests that he may welcome a move to a nearby club with which he has less deep-routed relations with.

The former England U21 international is perhaps an ambitious option for Blackburn given his previous CV. However, having happily played in the second-tier of Germany for the first half of the season, if he were to opt for a return to his home region, Ewood Park could be an ideal destination.

Louie Barry

Despite still being only 21 years of age, Stockport loanee Louie Barry has had a roller-coaster career thus far.

Making the unusual move from West Bromwich Albion's youth academy to La Masia aged 16, before later returning to the West Midlands, joining Aston Villa in 2020.

Having scored against a weakened Liverpool side in the Carabao Cup on his only Villa appearance to date, he is currently excelling at Stockport County, his fifth EFL loan since joining the Villans.

Currently, League One's top-scorer, his performance for Stockport this season has seen him begin to realise his once-thought elite potential, implying England's third-tier will soon be beneath him, if it isn't already.

While his loan does theoretically see him at Edgeley Park until the end of May, Barry's parent club have history in truncating loan spells at their will.

Last season, Unai Emery's side ended Finn Azaz' loan at Plymouth Argyle prematurely after his excellent form last season, moving to Middlesbrough shortly after.

According to Fichajes, Villa are planning to recall Barry this winter.

While the duo of Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran competing in a one-striker system dictates that Barry has no place in Villa's side, they may look to offload the striker for cash, or at least give him temporary Championship experience to further his progression.

Blackburn are desperate for an exceptional goalscorer, and have been since the departure of Sammie Szmodics, who scored 33 goals in all competitions last campaign.

At risk of putting too much pressure on the young forward, the goals Barry could provide may propel an above-average Blackburn side into genuine promotion contention, even if just on a temporary basis.

Just 29 miles down the road from Stockport, if Villa do wish to give their striker second-tier experience, Blackburn may be the ideal destination, as not to disrupt and unsettle Barry's year.