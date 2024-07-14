Highlights Blackburn Rovers need to strengthen their squad in the transfer window to improve their standing in the Championship.

Sammie Szmodics and Sondre Tronstad are key players to retain this summer, with Szmodics being the standout name.

Szmodics scored 27 league goals last season, and no other player scored more than 5 for Blackburn; Tronstad provided experience and leadership in midfield.

It is already clear that Blackburn Rovers have work to do in the transfer window this summer.

The Ewood Park club only avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season, thanks to a 2-0 win at title winners Leicester City.

They will therefore, need to strengthen their squad now that the market is open, to give head coach John Eustace a chance to push them back up the table.

As a result, they are going to need to invest in the transfer window, in bringing in new signings who can help to bring that improvement to the squad.

However, there will also have to be some focus on retaining key assets already at the club this summer, with certain players showing how key they are to this side last season.

Of course, that could potentially attract transfer business from elsewhere, but those are individuals who the club can now simply not afford to lose before the start of next season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at two players who Blackburn Rovers will surely want to reject any bids for over the course of the summer transfer window, right here.

Sammie Szmodics

The absolute standout name to be retained this summer for any member of the Ewood Park fanbase is surely Sammie Szmodics.

Last season was by far and away the attacking midfielder's best in his career, as he claimed the Championship Golden Boot with 27 league goals. Without those strikes, there is a very good chance that Rovers would be playing League One football in the 2024/25 season.

That has inevitably led to interest in the Republic of Ireland international from a number of top-flight clubs. The likes of Everton, Brentford, Leicester and Galatasaray have all been touted as potential suitors for Szmodics.

But given the difference his goals made to Blackburn last season, there is surely no way they can let him go this summer, especially when they are yet to boost their firepower. Indeed, the fact no other player scored more than five league goals for the club last season, also shows just how much they need him.

There are still two years remaining on Szmodics' contract at Ewood Park this summer, with the option of a further 12 months. As a result, they are under no pressure to sell him at this point, meaning it would surely have to be an astronomical offer to convince Rovers to part company with their talisman in the next few weeks.

Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 41 7 4 2023/24 48 33 4 As of 8th June 2024

Sondre Tronstad

The signings made by Blackburn in last summer's transfer window were largely underwhelming, with the clear exception of Sondre Tronstad.

Arriving on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Dutch side Vittesse Arnhem, the midfielder enjoyed an excellent debut campaign at Ewood Park.

At 28-years-old, the Norwegian brought just the sort of experience and leadership that was needed in a young Rovers side, and became a vital shield in front of the backline.

In doing so, Tronstad now looks to have established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet, with his performances meaning it looks like it ought be him and one other in the centre of the park in the coming campaign.

His influence is therefore something that the club will almost certainly have to do all they can to retain this summer, should interest from elsewhere emerge in the midfielder this summer.

With two years remaining on Tronstad's contract at Ewood Park, that may be something that Blackburn feel they are in a position to do.