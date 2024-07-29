Highlights Threadbare Blackburn Rovers squad facing potential Szmodics and Gallagher exits

Manager Eustace frustrated with lack of transfer action before league kick off

Potential disaster if key players sold without replacements, following situation around Tomasson's departure

Blackburn Rovers are heading into the new Championship campaign with a threadbare squad that only looks to be getting smaller.

Blackburn finished 19th last season, surviving on the final day thanks to a Sammie Szmodics brace away at Leicester City, who had already won the league title.

However, a lack of action in the transfer market, and the departures of others without replacements has left manager John Eustace with the potential to feel frustrated, with the league kicking off next Friday.

Rovers welcome Championship returnees Derby County on Friday 9 August to Ewood Park, yet supporters are unsure whether 27 goal-hero Szmodics and his partner Sam Gallagher will be playing on the opening night of the season.

Previous manager Jon Dahl Tomasson felt anger after a torrid January transfer window, eventually leaving the club at the start of the year.

Szmodics saga should have been sorted weeks ago

Ever since the end of last season, it has seemed likely that 28-year-old Szmodics will leave Blackburn at some point this summer. Nevertheless, the longer this saga goes on, the worse it is for Eustace's side.

Ipswich Town have a keen interest in the former Peterborough United forward, and have sent in an improved offer of £8.5 million with add-ons, as Alan Nixon revealed over the weekend. However, it has taken until this point for a fee to be agreed upon by the two clubs, and there is still no certainty around the Venky's accepting the deal.

This is a similar situation to that of Adam Wharton's sale in January, with his transfer not being finalised until deadline day, meaning that Rovers did not have the chance to replace the young midfielder, a move that possibly caused their relegation fears to nearly come to fruition.

If Szmodics is sold in the next two weeks, then it gives time for Eustace to bring in a replacement and perhaps have the opportunity to build his own squad, unlike Tomasson.

Gallagher's sale could be a disaster if the squad is not improved

Interest in Blackburn's players has not just been aimed at Szmodics, with Gallagher also a target for Stoke City, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Both players missed a pre-season friendly against Wigan Athletic, which does allow the inference that the two will move on soon, however, with young goalkeeper Jack Barrett the only senior transfer through the door currently, Eustace could start to feel as though he is working with his hands tied behind his back.

Blackburn Rovers Opening Championship Fixtures Derby County H Norwich City A Oxford United H Burnley A Bristol City H Preston North End A

Tomasson left the club in February after becoming disillusioned with the club's hierarchy and a slip in form that left them 18th at the time of his departure.

Despite clawing in a club record £22 million for Wharton, Blackburn failed to bring in Duncan McGuire due to an administrative error, leaving the 21-year-old still at Orlando City this summer.

After such an influx of cash in the winter, it has surprised many that Rovers have not executed a clean-cut transfer plan to improve from last season.

With Eustace coming toe-to-toe with a club he used to ply his trade for in a playing capacity next Friday, it could only be a matter of time before he moves on and Blackburn suffer the same managerial fate twice in one calendar year.