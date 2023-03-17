Blackburn Rovers continue to go from strength-to-strength in the Championship's race for play-off football this season, with Jon Dahl Tomasson's side still alive in the FA Cup too.

It's been another big week for Rovers, who secured a 2-1 win over Reading FC in the Championship and are now looking ahead to an FA Cup quarter-final tie with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday lunchtime - the reward, of course, an overdue trip to Wembley for the semi-finals if they can win.

One of Blackburn's key men this season has been Sammie Szmodics, a summer signing from Peterborough United.

Szmodics has played 31 times in all competitions for Blackburn this season, scoring five goals and registering three assists. The pick of his contributions probably coming in the FA Cup win over Leicester City when he scored, what proved to be, the game's winning goal.

Nevertheless, the former Posh man is having a good impact under Tomasson and is a big part of what Blackburn are doing right now.

His popularity was underlined last night at the Premier League Darts in Nottingham, where Sky Sports cameras captured a fan holding aloft a sign reading: "Sammie Szmodics... Have my babies".

The 27-year-old was alerted to the sign on social media and quickly took to his Twitter account to write: "What a great sign," alongside a couple of relevant emoji.

Gerwyn Price won night seven of the Premier League Darts last night, moving into second in the season's table, behind Michael van Gerwen.

Blackburn's own league table in the Championship is making particularly good reading right now, with Rovers sitting fifth after their win over Reading. They are on 61 points and five clear of Norwich City in seventh, meaning that they will enter March's international break in the top-six, despite not playing in the league this weekend.

Tomasson's side take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup on Sunday with kick-off at midday.

The Verdict

It's always good to see personality like this.

Szmodics has clearly seen the funny side of the sign at the darts and offered some reaction to it.

That type of personality coming through only makes him more relatable for the Blackburn supporters, who have taken a real shine to the 27-year-old this season.

He's a big part of what they are doing as a team and the hope will be that can continue.

