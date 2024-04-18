Highlights Szmodics dreams of Premier League, ready for step up - 24 goals put him in the spotlight.

Irish forward nominated for player of the year, attracting interest from Brentford amid solid season.

Blackburn Rovers' survival bid boosted by Szmodics' goals as he seeks top-flight opportunity.

Blackburn Rovers forward Sammie Szmodics has revealed he dreams of playing in the Premier League and believes he's ready to make the step up amid links with a top flight move this summer.

The Rovers forward has been a standout figure in the Championship this season, leading the way in the division’s goal-scoring charts.

The Ireland international has bagged an impressive 24 goals for the Lancashire outfit, which equals roughly 42 percent of the team’s entire tally for the campaign (all stats from Fbref).

The 28-year-old was nominated for the EFL’s player of the year award but missed out to Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville.

However, he has still attracted transfer interest ahead of the summer window, with the likes of Brentford reportedly eyeing a move for the Rovers star.

Sammie Szmodics' stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.60 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.47 Shots 3.15 Assists 0.10 Expected assists (xAG) 0.12 npxG + xAG 0.57 Shot-creating actions 2.68

Sammie Szmodics reveals Premier League dream

Szmodics has issued his response to questions about his readiness for the step up to the Premier League, if the chance arises this summer.

He believes that he is ready for the opportunity, admitting it would be a dream to compete in the top flight.

“I would like to think so [ready to make the step up]," said Szmodics, via Talksport.

“It is obviously about getting that opportunity and chance to do so.

"Hopefully, I have shown people who doubted me in the Championship that I can make that step up and do it at this level.

“We will see what the future holds, but obviously it is everyone’s dream to play in the Premier League and hopefully I can do that.”

Luton Town have also been linked with a move for the forward, although their status as a Premier League club is in doubt heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

It’s understood that the Bees see Szmodics as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney, who has been linked with a move away from the London club this summer.

Szmodics has been key to Blackburn’s survival bid in the Championship this year, with his goals bringing the team away from the bottom three in recent weeks.

Blackburn Rovers league position

A late strike last weekend saw John Eustace’s side earn a 1-0 away win against promotion-chasing Leeds United.

The victory moved Blackburn to 17th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone with just three games to go.

A win this weekend against Sheffield Wednesday could secure their position in the second tier if results elsewhere also go in their favour.

Rovers end the season with two fixtures against Coventry City and Leicester City, which could prove to be Szmodics’ final two games for the club.

Szmodics deserves Premier League attention

Szmodics’ performances this season have warranted him garnering attention from the likes of Brentford and Luton.

The Hatters could be back in the Championship next year, but will still be an enticing option for the forward as they will surely be competing for promotion back to the Premier League if they go down.

Brentford have cemented their place as a mainstay in the division, and the prospect of replacing Toney would be an exciting one for the Rovers player.

It remains to be seen whether he can step up to that level, but he has certainly performed well enough this year to deserve transfer interest.