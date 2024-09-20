Sammie Szmodics hit the ground running on his full Ipswich Town debut, scoring against Manchester City at the Ethiad Stadium, but there were a few precarious weeks that led up to that moment.

The 28-year-old's first two games for the Tractor Boys came against potentially two of the Premier League's most difficult opponents in Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's City, and despite losing both, there were positive signs for Szmodics' new side.

After a fantastic season with Blackburn Rovers, many had expected the forward to make a move up to the top flight. However, it perhaps took longer than anticipated.

Szmodics started the campaign with his now former club, and appeared in their opening two matches in the league and cup, scoring three goals in those matches.

He found the back of the net against Derby County after coming off the bench in the second half as a substitute, before leaving a parting gift to the Rovers faithful with two strikes in his final appearance for the club in a 6-1 win over injury-hit Stockport County.

Despite scoring in those two matches, it was not exactly what the Republic of Ireland international had in mind after the summer break.

Szmodics reveals more about Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town transfer saga

Szmodics' goalscoring record for Blackburn in 2023/24 was the reason why they were able to stay in the Championship, and it was clear to many that a player of his quality was not going to stick around.

He scored 27 goals in 44 league games, including a brace on the final day of the season in a 2-0 win over Leicester City that secured Rovers' survival.

He earned an £11 million move to Premier League Ipswich last month, and in the press conference before their clash with Southampton on Saturday, he revealed more about what happened before the deal was confirmed.

"It was really tough," Szmodics started. "Blackburn were really good because the Premier League is everyone’s dream and the transfer was going on for six or seven weeks and there’s no hiding away that I wanted to come here.

"I let Blackburn know my feelings, and I wasn’t playing any pre-season games, but I was still training. Sometimes I was training with the team and sometimes I was training on my own, but I was going in and being professional.

"I did say to Blackburn that I don’t want to play in any of the pre-season games which they were fine with and I kept everything professional at all times, which I think helped this move."

He continued: "When it came to the final moments of trying to get the deal over the line, because I’d been professional and good to Blackburn, they were good to me, so I’ve got nothing but good words to say about Blackburn.

"But it is tough because ultimately I wanted this move to go through, and you need to stay fit and not get injured. So Blackburn were brilliant with me and then speaking with Ipswich, they don’t want me to get injured, they want to get you for as little as possible, Blackburn want to sell me for as much.

"So much goes into the transfer, but I’ve seen things in the press before where players throw their toys out the pram and that doesn’t help. You’ve got a job to do, and you’re still contracted by Blackburn, who offered me a big deal to stay, but my mind was already made up for me to come here.

"I’m over the moon that it finally got done, and I’m just enjoying every minute."

Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers Stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances 91 Goals 43 Assists 9

Blackburn have coped brilliantly without their ace

There were fears that this season could have been an incredibly tough one for Blackburn without their talisman, but they have started the new campaign brilliantly.

They are still unbeaten ahead of their trip to Preston North End on Sunday, and John Eustace has found new stars to carry the team forward.

Yuki Ohashi has been the standout in 2024/25 following his move from Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the Japanese J1 League, and has scored four goals in his first five appearances in the Championship.

He also netted against Stockport in the Carabao Cup, and has helped Blackburn to third in the table, just two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Szmodics' new side have also made a good start to life in the Premier League, and the move looks to have been one that has worked for all parties.