Highlights Sammie Szmodics leads the Championship in goals, sparking interest from Premier League clubs Brentford and Luton Town.

Blackburn Rovers value Szmodics at £15-20 million, despite only hitting double figures in league goals four times in his career.

Szmodics signed a contract until 2026 with a one-year extension option, making him the third-highest earner at Rovers with a £15,000 weekly wage.

It is no surprise to see Sammie Szmodics’ name touted for a Premier League move this summer, with the Blackburn Rovers striker leading the Championship in terms of goals scored this season.

The former Peterborough United man has 25 league strikes to his name with one match of the campaign remaining, five more than any other player in the division after a masterful season in front of goal.

Both Brentford and Luton Town are said to be interested in bringing the frontman to the club in the off-season, with the former already assured of top flight football for the following campaign, and the latter still fighting tooth and nail to join them.

Rovers will be putting up a fight to keep hold of their main marksman during the off-season though, and their determination to get a decent fee for their goal-getter could be a stumbling block for any proposed deal over the coming months.

Blackburn Rovers’ Sammie Szmodics valuation amid Brentford and Luton Town transfer race

Rovers are said to have valued Szmodics at between £15-20 million after such a prolific season in front of goal, which is a hefty fee for a player who has only hit double figures in the league four times in a decade-long career to date.

After breaking into the first team at Colchester United in the 2013/14 season, the frontman took until the 17/18 campaign to reach a career-high 12 league goals for the U’s, before following that up with 14 the next year.

Related Bolton Wanderers: Brentford might have the next James Trafford or Connor Bradley on their hands - View Paris Maghoma could well be the next man to enjoy a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers before immediately playing in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old managed just five goals for Rovers in the campaign preceding this one, before finally being unleashed on the Championship and scoring at a rate better than a goal every other game to keep his side the right side of the dotted line at the bottom of the division.

Although both the Bees and the Hatters might have the sort of funds mentioned available to them, whether they want to spend that on a striker who is within 18 months of hitting 30 is another kettle of fish entirely.

Having never been tested before at Premier League level, the eight-figure valuation in question seems like a lot to ask for a player who could well have a season like his first for Blackburn if he makes a move; with just seven goal contributions across 34 league matches.

Rovers’ expansive philosophy has largely been their downfall this season, with teams carving them apart at will, but it has played into Szmodics’ hands going forward, with plenty of chances created for him to tuck away at will.

Whether the forward would be given that luxury at a level above remains to be seen, although his energy and enthusiasm in the final third could be seen as good value for two sides who thrive off pressing the opposition, and hitting on the break.

Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 23/24 Championship stats Appearances 43 Starts 43 Goals 25 Assists 4 Goals/90 0.59 As of April 30th, 2024. Source: FBRef

Both sides rank among the top five in the Premier League for fewest passes per attacking sequence this season; which demonstrates a counter-attacking style that could play into Szmodics’ hands with his runs in behind defence.

As returns of investments go, staying in the Premier League for another season would go some way to recouping the eight-figure fee outlay that would be expected to bring Szmodics to the club, but if the gamble doesn’t work either side would be struggling to justify such a massive outlay this summer.

Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers contract information

Rovers were keen to tie their striker down to a new improved deal earlier in the campaign when it became apparent that he would start attracting interest from Premier League sides, as they rewarded him with a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

The new deal is also said to include a one-year extension option if the club wish to prolong his stay at Ewood Park past that time, meaning John Eustace’s side are well-insured for a scenario that sees their striker leaving the club over the next few transfer windows.

According to Capology, that new deal made Szmodics the third-highest estimated earner currently at the football club, with his £15,000 weekly wage seeing him behind John Fleck (£20,000) and Dom Hyam (£16,923) in the pecking order.

The striker sits alongside Arnor Sigurdsson and Harry Pickering with his current pay packet, although he will surely be raking in plenty of goal bonuses within his current deal, having been so clinical in front of goal this campaign.

Any potential suitors will have to weigh up the short-term success against long-term financial implications ahead of a summer move for the Rovers man this campaign, with the asking price likely to fend off plenty of interested parties.