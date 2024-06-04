Highlights Former Blackburn Rovers stars Szmodics and Dack congratulate Wharton on successful England debut.

Wharton impresses in England debut following move to Crystal Palace, earns praise from former teammates.

Blackburn Academy continues to produce top talent like Wharton, showcasing club's commitment to developing young players.

Former Blackburn Rovers teammates Sammie Szmodics and Bradley Dack have issued a message to Adam Wharton following his England debut.

Wharton came off the bench during Monday’s game at home against Bosnia and Herzegovina and caught the eye.

The midfielder has gone from strength to strength since departing Ewood Park in January to join Crystal Palace. He has already played his way into Gareth Southgate’s England plans ahead of the European Championship getting underway next week but it remains unclear whether he will make his final 26-strong squad.

Wharton came through the Blackburn academy system before moving to Selhurst Park in a deal worth a reported £18 million, potentially rising to £22 million with add-ons.

Adam Wharton - 2023/24 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Crystal Palace 16 (15) 0 (3) Blackburn Rovers 26 (22) 2 (3)

Blackburn stars issue Wharton England message

Wharton posted on social media to commemorate making his international debut on Monday evening at St. James’ Park.

The 20-year-old came off the bench around the hour mark, replacing Kieran Trippier, as Southgate’s side earned a 3-0 win.

“A dream come true to make my debut for my country,” wrote Wharton, via Instagram.

Former teammates Szmodics and Dack have both responded to the milestone with encouraging messages of their own.

“Brilliant mate,” replied the Blackburn forward.

Dack also commented: “Quality mate, so happy for you.”

Wharton featured 26 times in the Championship last season, as the team narrowly avoided relegation to League One (all stats from Fbref).

The midfielder contributed two goals and three assists before moving to Palace during the winter window.

He went on to become a key part of the Palace team following his move to the London club, starting in 15 of his 16 league appearances for the club.

Wharton has now emerged as a candidate to go with Southgate’s squad to Germany for Euro 2024 following his impressive performances under Oliver Glasner in the top flight.

The Three Lions will face Serbia on 7th June before the England boss picks his final 26-man squad for the upcoming international tournament.

Blackburn after Adam Wharton

Blackburn have yet to reinvest the majority of the £18 million fee received for selling Wharton last January.

While not all of that money may end up being used to improve the first team squad, supporters will be hoping that some of it will be spent this summer.

John Eustace oversaw the team’s end of the campaign, replacing Jon Dahl Tomasson in February, leading the team to a 19th-place finish in the table.

Eustace will now be hoping to build on that by pushing towards a top half finish in 2025 and spending some of the Wharton cash would certainly take him closer to that aim.

Wharton another success of the Blackburn academy system

Blackburn have developed a top academy system that is now producing young talent at a very respectable rate.

Wharton is the highest-profile talent to emerge in recent years, but he likely won’t be the last.

Blackburn offer a pathway into the first team squad for young players, which makes them an attractive proposition for talent with a lot of potential.

The club can now boast about producing an England international when recruiting academy players, which is a great badge of honour for their reputation nationwide.