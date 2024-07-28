Blackburn Rovers have reportedly set a £1.5m valuation for in-demand forward Sam Gallagher.

This is according to a claim made by The Sun's Alan Nixon via his Patreon service, where it is reported that Blackburn are asking for a seven-figure outlay if they are to part with the striker this summer.

Blackburn are understood to be reluctant to lose Gallagher given the uncertain future of Sammie Szmodics, who was the Championship's leading scorer last term but now looks set to depart Ewood Park in the coming weeks amid significant interest from newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

The report adds that Blackburn have received an offering of £800,000 from Stoke thus far, although they'll need to nearly double their proposal if they are to land Gallagher before the window slams shut next month.

