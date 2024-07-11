Highlights Blackburn Rovers are giving goalkeeper Petar Zovko.

Following the departure of Leo Wahlstedt, a new stopper is required.

Zovko, although young and inexperienced, could be a valuable addition to the team and compete for a starting spot in the future.

Blackburn Rovers have taken goalkeeper Petar Zovko on trial.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who believes Rovers are taking a closer look at the shot-stopper this pre-season.

Blackburn will be hoping to build a squad strong enough to secure a solid finish next term, potentially a finish in midtable after narrowly avoiding relegation at the end of last term.

A win at champions Leicester City allowed them to secure safety in the end, but they know they will need to improve if they want to give themselves the best chance of avoiding the trap door to League One again.

Having worked so hard under Tony Mowbray to get back to the Championship, and previously establish themselves as promotion competitors, it would be heartbreaking for them if they went back down to the third tier.

Keeping hold of key players, including Sammie Szmodics, and recruiting the right players in the transfer market could make all the difference for them.

Their business thus far has been extremely limited - and they will want to get busy in the market as quickly as possible - especially with players leaving and the season just weeks away.

Blackburn Rovers' summer 2024 senior departures (confirmed) Player Sold/Loaned/Released Sam Barnes Released Lenni Cirino Released Jay Haddow Released Ethan Walker Released Leopold Wahlstedt Sold Semir Telalovic Sold

Leo Wahlstedt is one player who has been offloaded in recent times, with the shot-stopper making the permanent switch to Danish side AGF after failing to establish himself as a regular starter at Ewood Park.

Although Joe Hilton remains at the club as a potential backup option for Aynsley Pears, Rovers are seemingly keen to secure another stopper, with Luton Town's Tim Krul one player thought to be on their target list.

Blackburn Rovers take Petar Zovko on trial

According to Nixon, Rovers have taken Zovko on trial ahead of potentially offering him a contract.

The player has already flown in for training and could earn himself a deal if he impresses. He could potentially be an alternative to Krul, with Rovers struggling to secure an agreement for the Dutchman.

Zovko could be a cheaper option, potentially making him an attractive signing for officials at Ewood Park.

The 22-year-old doesn't have a huge amount of experience under his belt, only making a handful of senior appearances for Spezia during his career, but he could become an important first-teamer in Lancashire.

Blackburn Rovers could see Petar Zovko pushing Aynsley Pears for a starting spot

As mentioned above, Zovko isn't the most experienced figure and throwing him in the first 11 could be a risky decision.

However, Pears looks to be the current first-choice stopper at this stage and with this in mind, Zovko could be eased into the starting lineup gently at some point if he joins.

And at 22, the Bosnian is only likely to get better, so he could end up being a decent signing for John Eustace.

However, he probably won't be a first-choice stopper straight away, with Pears likely to retain his starting spot if Zovko comes in.

The latter could still be a good addition though.