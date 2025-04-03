Blackburn Rovers’ head of football operations Rudy Gestede has claimed a decision on Tyrhys Dolan’s future won’t be made until the summer.

The winger’s contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, meaning he will be free to leave the club.

There is uncertainty over whether an agreement can be struck to keep him at Ewood Park beyond this season.

Negotiations have been held between the two parties, but it remains unclear whether the 23-year-old can be convinced to stay amid potential interest from elsewhere.

Tyrhys Dolan's stats 2024/25 (as of April 3rd) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.10 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.19 Shots 1.40 Assists 0.17 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.32 Shot-creating actions 2.80

Rudy Gestede makes Thyrhs Dolan contract claim

Gestede has claimed that a decision over Dolan’s future likely won’t be made until the summer after the player has assessed all of his options.

He believes that the forward will be the subject of interest from other clubs, praising his performances for Blackburn so far this season.

"I would say that Tyrhys had a very good season,” said Gestede, via the Lancashire Telegraph.

“He's a young, exciting player.

“He will attract attention from other clubs.