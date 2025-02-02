Blackburn Rovers avoided relegation to League One by just three points last season, but manager John Eustace has done a remarkable job to turn things around at Ewood Park this time around.

In fact, with over half of the current campaign gone, the Lancashire club are now eyeing up a spot in the Championship play-offs, and the opportunity to compete for a place in next season's Premier League.

Positive results, such as a 3-0 victory over Portsmouth in mid-January, and a 1-0 triumph over automatic promotion challengers Leeds United back in November have propelled Rovers into serious top six contention.

During the January transfer window, Eustace has strengthened his side's ranks with the additions of former Plymouth Argyle midfielder Adam Forshaw on a short-term deal, and defender Dion Sanderson on loan from League One high-flyers Birmingham City.

As the window slams shut on Monday, Football League World takes a look at two last-minute deals Rovers should look to complete, which could bolster their chances of landing a top-six spot come the end of the season:

Ruben Rodrigues

Oxford United attacking midfielder Ruben Rodrigues scored nine goals and created three assists in League One last season, which helped the U's land a play-off spot.

The U's went on to defeat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in last term's third tier play-off final, and Rodrigues was crucial to that success, as he assisted both of Josh Murphy's Wembley goals.

The former Notts County man has adjusted well to the Championship, and has provided important goal contributions for Oxford in the second tier this term, such as scoring the only goal as Gary Rowett's men defeated Millwall 1-0 on New Year's Day.

Rodrigues has boasted impressive creativity in the second tier for a side whose primary goal is to merely maintain their Championship status.

So a move to a club with play-off aspirations such as Blackburn could help the 28-year-old unlock his full potential, and in turn could help Rovers in their mission to land a top-six spot.

Furthermore, current Rovers attacking midfielder Tyrhys Dolan's contract expires next summer, so Rodrigues could also be seen as a long-term replacement for the Ewood Park academy graduate.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Previously in the transfer window, Rovers were keen on acquiring the services of out of favour Crystal Palace man Jeffrey Schlupp, according to The Sun.

Alan Nixon subsequently revealed that Coventry City had edged ahead of the Lancashire club in the race for the 32-year-old, but he has since remained at Selhurst Park, while the Sky Blues have subsequently agreed a deal with Swansea City for fellow midfielder Matt Grimes.

Jeffrey Schlupp 2023/24 Premier League stats Appearances 29 Starts 17 Tackles won % 63.2 Duels won % 49.7 Pass accuracy % 75.9 Chances created 19 Assists 2 Goals 2

Rovers should swoop for Schlupp before the transfer window comes to a close, as the 32-year-old boasts invaluable Premier League experience, which would make him a real asset for a side who are currently pushing for a Championship play-off spot.

Just last season, the Ghana international made 29 top-flight outings for the Eagles, which proves that he would be able to add real quality to Blackburn's ranks in the second tier.