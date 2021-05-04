Blackburn Rovers round-up: Striker linked as contract decision is made and Mowbray drops Downing hint

Heading into the final game of the season, there is nothing left to play for for Blackburn Rovers.

The Lancashire club’s final day clash with Birmingham City at Ewood Park is one that pits together two sides who are both safe from relegation, but unable to reach the play-offs by some distance.

Despite that, with a long list of players out of contract or only on loan until the end of the season, Rovers still look to be preparing themselves for a summer rebuild, meaning there is still plenty of new about surrounding Tony Mowbray’s side.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the big Blackburn stories to have emerged from Ewood Park in the past few days.

Owen Dale linked

With speculation around Adam Armstrong’s future refusing to go away, and Harvey Elliott set to return to Liverpool when his loan expires, Rovers will need to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

One option who has emerged recently, is versatile attacker Owen Dale, who has scored 12 goals and provided two assists for Crewe this season, and is now attracting interest from Blackburn, according to Football Insider.

Rovers’ Championship rivals Preston, as well as League One duo Sunderland and Ipswich, are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old, although the fact that Harry Pickering is already set to move to Ewood Park from Crewe this summer, could help Blackburn in this particular transfer battle.

Holtby set to leave Rovers

One player who it has now been revealed is set to leave Blackburn at the end of this season, is Lewis Holtby.

The midfielder has made 56 appearances for Rovers since joining as a free agent back in September 2019, but is out of contract at Ewood Park this summer, and a decision on his future has now been announced.

Speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham on Saturday, in which Holtby was absent from the matchday squad despite the club only naming eight of a possible nine substitutes, manager Tony Mowbray confirmed that the German will not be offered a new deal by the club, meaning the 30-year-old will now be looking for a new team come the summer.

Mowbray coy on Downing future

Another player who is seemingly facing an uncertain future at Ewood Park, is Stewart Downing.

The midfielder has struggled for game time this season, and is out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, while his duties last weekend saw him work as part of Rovers’ coaching staff for their Under 23s game at Chelsea, despite the reduced matchday squad for the first-team.

Speaking after that, Mowbray admitted that a decision over Downing will be made in the summer, and conceded that there is not currently a coaching position available for the former England international at Ewood Park. The Blackburn boss did however, also suggest the 36-year-old could yet look to play on next season, although it remains to be seen where he could do that.