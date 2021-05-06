Blackburn Rovers round-up: Holtby reveals frustration, Ayala update issued as Harwood-Bellis makes future admission

Blackburn Rovers are set to bring the curtain down on their Championship season on Saturday afternoon, when they host Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side are set to end the campaign with a disappointing bottom half finish, having fallen well short of their ambitions to push for a play-off this season.

As a result, with what now looks set to be a busy summer transfer window on the horizon, it is probably no surprise that there is plenty of news emerging from Ewood Park at the minute.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest Blackburn news stories of the past few days.

Holtby admits to Blackburn disappointment

One player whose future at Blackburn has already been decided is Lewis Holtby, after it was announced over the weekend that he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Now the German has been reflecting on his time at Ewood Park, admitting to the club’s website that he has been left frustrated not to have succeeded as he hoped with the club, partly down to injuries, going on to suggest he feels as though he is leaving the club with unfinished business.

Never the less, Holtby did admit that he has enjoyed his two years with Blackburn, insisting that the club are one that will stay in his heart for ever.

Did these 18 players make more than 100 appearances for Blackburn?

1 of 18 Danny Graham? More Less

Harwood-Bellis makes 2021/22 revelation

One player whose situation Blackburn fans will be following closely this summer, is Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The 19-year-old has been outstanding since joining Rovers on loan from Manchester City on the final day of the winter transfer window, and it now seems as though a return to Ewood Park for next season has not been ruled out by the centre back.

Speaking about his future, Harwood-Bellis told Lancs Live that while he would prefer to play for City next season, he would be open to going out on loan if he cannot get regular football at The Etihad, hinting that if a move suited Rovers, City and himself, then it is something that could happen.

Ayala set for final day outing

Away from the issue of comings and goings, one player who will no doubt be relishing Saturday’s clash with Birmingham, is Daniel Ayala.

The Spaniard has made just nine appearances since joining Rovers as a free agent last summer, with the last of those outings in an individual campaign that has been blighted by injury and fitness issues, coming in December.

However, Mowbray has now confirmed that Ayala is being lined up to make his return to first-team action on the final day of the season, something the Rovers boss hopes will give the centre back a welcome mental boost ahead of the start of next season.