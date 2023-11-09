Highlights Blackburn Rovers will be without Joe Rankin-Costello for around 12 weeks due to a hamstring injury.

The right-sided player was forced off in the second half against Norwich City.

Despite the severity of his injury, he may not need surgery.

Blackburn Rovers are likely to be without Joe Rankin-Costello for around 12 weeks, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old was forced off against Norwich City with a hamstring problem, coming off just after the hour mark.

This was a further blow to Rovers who lost Scott Wharton after he received a red card around 10 minutes earlier at Carrow Road.

Thankfully for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, they had managed to get themselves into a strong position before that double blow, with the visitors taking the lead in the eighth minute through Tyrhys Dolan.

Sammie Szmodics then doubled their lead in the 15th minute, which was the ideal start for Tomasson's men who knew they could put Norwich under the cosh if they made a strong start.

The Canaries are in very poor form under David Wagner - and the supporters' discontent was made clear during their game against Rovers.

Szmodics all but sealed the three points by adding Rovers' third less than five minutes after the interval.

Gabriel Sara pulled one back for the hosts late on, but Blackburn managed to hold on in the end, though they did suffer these blows to Rankin-Costello and Wharton.

What did Jon Dahl Tomasson previously say about Joe Rankin-Costello's injury?

There was clear concern for the right-sided player when he was brought off injured - and Tomasson was asked about him following the game in Norfolk.

He said: "It doesn't look great.

"He will have a scan tomorrow but Joe has a history regarding hamstrings.

"When he was at the academy, he had a lot of issues. Hopefully, we'll keep our fingers crossed but it doesn't look great at the moment."

What is the latest on Joe Rankin-Costello's injury?

As mentioned above, the 24-year-old is facing a 12-week absence, which means he might not be back until February.

This injury does need a considerable amount of time to heal, but in a more positive update from Alan Nixon, he revealed that this setback may not require surgery.

That can only be a positive for Rovers, who may have seen him spend a longer amount of time on the sidelines if he had needed to go under the knife.

How much of a blow is Joe Rankin-Costello's injury for Blackburn Rovers?

Rovers are currently in a good position to go on and push for a place in the play-offs, so this injury is the last thing that Rovers need.

Championship (8th-10th) P GD Pts 8 Sunderland 15 8 23 9 Hull City 15 2 23 10 Blackburn Rovers 15 -1 22

He has performed exceptionally well when given the chance to shine and thoroughly deserves his place in the starting lineup, so it's a shame for him that he's been unable to stay fit.

At one point in his Rovers career, it was unclear whether he was going to make it, but he has stepped up to the plate well and will be hoping to reclaim his first-team spot when he returns to action.

Callum Brittain can operate at right-back which is a plus - but Rovers aren't blessed with options in all areas considering their lack of summer spending - so they will want to have as many players at their disposal as possible.

Rankin-Costello's absence is a blow because of that - but they will be glad that he may not have to face surgery.