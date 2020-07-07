Blackburn Rovers rivalling QPR and Bristol City to summer signing of midfielder

Bristol City are rivalling QPR and Blackburn Rovers to the potential signing of Stefan Schwab according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail has reported that Schwab is keen on a move to England, which has alerted a number of Championship clubs, who are believed to be keen on signing him.

Schwab has made 32 appearances in total this season for Austrian side Rapid Vienna, but is set to leave the club at the end of the 2019/20 season on a free transfer.

Bristol City are currently without a manager, having parted company with Lee Johnson after a poor run of results in the second tier saw them fall adrift of the play-off places.

The Robins are now sat 12th in the Championship table, and are nine points adrift of the top-six heading into the final five matches of this year’s campaign.

It’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead in the Championship, with clubs looking to strengthen their squads ahead of a potential promotion push towards the Premier League next term.

Can you name these QPR players by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Which QPR player's career path is this? Aramide Oteh Ebere Eze Jack Clarke Bright Osayi-Samuel

The Verdict:

He could be worth a punt for any of the teams interested in landing his signature.

Schwab has caught the eye with some impressive performances for Rapid Vienna in Austria this season, and he would add much-needed depth and quality to the midfield of Bristol City, QPR and Blackburn Rovers.

QPR might be the most tempting proposition for the midfielder, especially if Eberechi Eze is to move on from the club in the summer transfer window.

Schwab can play in either the central midfield role, or in the attacking midfield role, which show that he has much-needed versatility for any potential suitors.