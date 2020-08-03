Blackburn Rovers rivalling Championship clubs to signing of Rangers midfielder

Blackburn Rovers are locked in a transfer tussle with QPR and Stoke City to the potential signing of Rangers’ Jordan Jones according to TEAMtalk.

It is also claimed that Preston North End, Middlesbrough and Barnsley are also interested in signing the midfielder ahead of the 2020/21 season, as they look to add to their squads in the Championship.

Jones struggled for consistent game time for Rangers during the 2019/20 season, and it seems as though he’s heading for an Ibrox departure during the summer transfer window.

He made 14 appearances in all competitions last term, and wills surely be looking at having his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard has previously revealed that Jones was free to leave the club, which has alerted a number of clubs in the second tier of English football.

A move to Blackburn could be tempting for Jones as well, with the Lancashire-based club finishing 11th in the Championship table under the management of Tony Mowbray in the 2019/20 campaign.

Whilst QPR struggled for a positive run of results towards the end of this year’s league campaign, as they finished 13th in the second tier standings.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see which club he moves to in the summer transfer window.

Jones hasn’t had much of an opportunity to impress in the Rangers squad under the management of Steven Gerrard, and I’m not surprised to hear that the Liverpool legend has allowed him to leave the club.

It seems as though it’s going to be an almighty transfer tussle to land his signature though, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

He’ll be looking to sign for a team that can offer him regular game time, and I think any of Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers or QPR could offer him that next season.