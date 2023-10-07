Highlights Blackburn Rovers have had a tough start to the 2023-24 season, sitting in 20th place in the Championship, just two points above relegation.

Injuries to key players, combined with a lack of investment in the squad, have hampered Rovers' performance and goalscoring opportunities.

Tomasson has expressed frustration with the ownership and the lack of communication regarding transfers, leading to speculation that he may consider resigning if things don't improve.

Having been in the top six of the Championship for much of the 2022-23 season, it would have been painful for Blackburn Rovers fans to see their side drop out with just a few matches to play.

Despite not having the biggest of budgets, new Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson worked with what he had in his first year at Ewood Park, which included prolific forward Ben Brereton Diaz, and almost made it into the play-offs.

Unfortunately for them though, a 4-3 win on the last day of the season away at Millwall was not enough to propel the Lancashire outfit back into the top six, and a seventh-placed finish ended up being agonising and brutal.

Fast forward five months though from that victory and things are a lot tougher for Tomasson now in the hot-seat at Rovers.

How are Blackburn Rovers performing in the 2023-24 season?

After 10 matches of the 2023-24 Championship season, Blackburn find themselves sitting precariously in 20th position, just two points above the drop zone.

Some tough teams have been played, including Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Sunderland, which have all ended in defeats, but Tomasson's side have always continued to play attractive, attacking football - they're just not getting breaks and defending has been more sloppy.

Blackburn have picked up just three wins so far in the league and they have lost five of their last six outings, although they were a tad unfortunate not to have scored against Coventry City on Wednesday night with Andrew Moran's goal dubiously ruled out.

Injuries as well to key players - mainly attackers - have simply hamstrung Tomasson, with the likes of Sam Gallagher and Harry Leonard both unavailable which even further restricts the club's goalscoring opportunities.

All in all, there is a lot of frustration right now at Ewood Park, and that has been showed by Tomasson himself - it could even lead to him resigning if things do not get any better.

Why could Jon Dahl Tomasson choose to leave Blackburn?

There were already reports in July, namely from The Mirror, that the Dane was ready to walk away from Ewood Park due to being warned by the hierarchy that a fire-sale was set to take place because the Venky's - Blackburn's Indian owners - were ordered to cut their investment down on the club.

Tomasson did not walk away, but Ash Phillips and Thomas Kaminski were both sold and only Swedish goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt and striker Semir Telalovic were brought in for transfer fees, with all other deals being loans and free transfers.

Communication also seemed to be an issue with the ownership as Tomasson revealed on the eve of the 2023-24 season that he was in the dark over their transfer plans, but he did state that the budget had indeed change, confirming earlier rumours.

Close to the end of the transfer window, Tomasson pleaded to the powers-that-be that Rovers needed new players to be competitive, and whilst three came in after that, it was probably not even enough when it was all said and done.

Tomasson also expressed his disappointment that John Buckley was allowed to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan, with there being the expectation that a new signing was going to be finalised should he leave - that however never materialised.

Director of football Gregg Broughton confirmed in September that the wage budget was unexpectedly slashed by 15 per cent over the summer, which is where the initial frustrations came from, and the lack of investment over those months has perhaps led to Rovers not having enough players to cope with the rigours of the Championship.

It is also a very young squad with no player aged 30 or over, so a lack of experience could really play against Blackburn - it wasn't for the want of trying either as Tomasson wanted to sign Danny Batth from Sunderland.

There is little doubt that Tomasson will be extremely frustrated with results and also the ownership situation, so it wouldn't be a total shock if he decided that enough was enough in the near future and walked out on his job - especially if the results continue to trend negatively.