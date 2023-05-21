Blackburn Rovers were eyeing Swansea City and soon-to-be Southampton boss Russell Martin as a replacement for Jon Dahl Tomasson.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who this morning reports that Rovers had earmarked the 37-year-old as a future boss.

Indeed, there has been growing interest reported in current Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, and it is reported that Martin was eyed as his replacement were he to depart.

This is obviously not the case any more, with Martin set to be named the new boss at Southampton next week, as per The Athletic.

Will Jon Dahl Tomasson leave Blackburn Rovers?

The fact that Blackburn had reportedly earmarked a candidate to take over should Jon Dahl Tomasson depart shows that reported interest in the Rovers' boss must be real.

Recently, for example, Tomasson was linked with a potential move to Leeds United this summer.

Indeed, Football Insider reported earlier this month that the Whites had been impressed by the job Tomasson had done at Blackburn, with some at Elland Road said to view the Dane as 'the next Bielsa'.

The Rovers boss is said to have caught the eye of another side in the Premier League that could be relegated and looking for a new boss this summer, too.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who claim that Tomasson is admired by Leicester City.

Who has shown the latest interest in Jon Dahl Tomasson?

Even today, there has been fresh interest in the Blackburn Rovers boss reported.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, Dutch side Feyenoord are keen, with Blackburn braced for an approach.

Of course, Tomasson has previous links with the Dutch club having played there, and Nixon reports that his son is also a player in their academy system.

Can Blackburn Rovers keep hold of Jon Dahl Tomassson?

With each week that passes, it is looking increasingly unlikely that Blackburn Rovers can keep hold of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

There seems to be constant links with other clubs at the moment, and unfortunately, all, or most of them are likely to be more appealing than Blackburn Rovers at this time.

Rovers missed out on the play-offs this season and given they are set to lose Ben Brereton-Diaz, they have a tough task ahead this summer to replace the goals he brings.

Whilst it could be argued that Leeds and Leicester are not as appealing due to their relegation battling status and potential to be playing in the Championship next season, a club like Feyenoord, whom Tomasson has established links, could be too hard to turn down.