Blackburn Rovers reveal losses amid sale of key asset

Blackburn Rovers have revealed their accounts for the 20/21 season, with losses falling due to the sale of their training ground.

The recent losses were the lowest since 2017 for Rovers, with the club selling the training ground to offset the significant shortfall caused by the pandemic.

Those losses are down from the previous year which stood at £22m, with wages also increasing slightly from £25.6m to £25.7m.

Without the sale of the training ground, losses would have stood at £15.6m, with the senior training ground being sold to Venkateshwara London Limited, a subsidiary of parent company, Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Lrd which owns the club.

The accounts state: “In June 2021 the company sold the Senior training ground and related property for £17.3m to Venkateshwara London Limited, a subsidiary of the ultimate parent company, Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Lrd. The proceeds are due for settlement by June 2023 and carry interest at four percent above the State Bank of India base rate and interest arising on the loan in the periods was £13,603.

“The company has entered into a lease to continue to use the Senior training ground and rent of £6,827 arose for the periods to June 30 2021.”

The Verdict

It’s quite a significant move from the Rovers hierarchy which should also be met with some hesitation.

Whilst this helps the club in the short term with their balance sheets, removing an asset such as the training ground from the club can hinder matters in the long term.

Derby are an example of that, with their lack of ownership of the stadium proving to be a huge stumbling block for any potential sale of the club.

In addition, it remains to be seen why the club took these measures, with the potential of avoiding punishment from Profit & Sustainability regulations set by the league as possible motivations with Stoke doing the same thing recently.