Blackburn Rovers have placed a hefty £25 million price tag on top scorer Adam Armstrong as they brace themselves for interest from the likes of West Ham once again in the summer.

Rovers maintained a firm stance over Armstrong’s future during the January transfer window, and West Ham were reported to have considered an £8 million bid for the in-form forward in the winter.

However, eventually, they decided not to make an offer and hold off until the summer and Blackburn are thought to be willing to cash in on him if they do not go up, which is looking likely now.

Armstrong has been one of the best performing players in the Championship so far this campaign, with the forward managing to fire in an impressive tally of 19 goals and three assists in 31 Championship appearances (Sofascore).

That form has seen David Moyes send scouts to assess him and also make personal checks over the 24-year-old, per The Sun.

It has now emerged that West Ham have been shocked by Blackburn’s £25 million valuation on Armstrong, with the Hammers having been hoping they could get him for nearer the £10 million mark.

However, Rovers are determined to get a high valuation for him given they have a sizeable 40% sell-on clause owed to Newcastle United, per The Sun.

The verdict

This valuation might put off West Ham who have been more frugal with their money in the last year or so than they had been in previous windows when they wasted money on the likes of Filipe Anderson.

However, from Blackburn’s point of view, you can understand them placing such a high sum onto him given they have to give up 40% of the money they will get for him.

Armstrong’s form has not been as prolific in the second half of the campaign as it had been in the first, and his contract runs out in the summer of 2022. Those factors might in the end drive down Rovers’ initial valuation of him. However, they have to start from a high position and try and get the maximum they can for him.

You suspect that this is going to be a potential saga that drags on throughout the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see if West Ham are willing to offer a sizeable fee for him given that they have been scouting him and Moyes is a fan of his.