Highlights Blackburn Rovers' rocky start in the Championship is being hindered by the absence of Sam Gallagher, their key striker.

The team has been struggling in both the goal-scoring and defensive departments, with Gallagher's injury exacerbating their issues.

The return of Gallagher, along with other injured players like Harry Leonard and Ryan Hedges, can greatly improve Blackburn's fortunes and help them bounce back in the league.

Blackburn Rovers have got off to a rocky start in the Championship this season.

They missed out on the playoffs last year by goal difference only and now it is a very different landscape.

Rovers currently sit 17th in the table under Jon Dahl Tomasson having already lost six games.

One pressing issue is in the goal-scoring department, whilst 1.55 goals per game isn’t a bad rate to be going at, losing Ben Brereton’s 36 goals across the last two seasons upfront is a huge blow.

Sam Gallagher is one man tasked with stepping up and his injury issues are potentially holding them back. Once he is back in the fold, Rovers can start to work their way back up the Championship table.

The absence of Sam Gallagher is holding Blackburn Rovers back

Sam Gallagher scored eight goals in all competitions last term and was only outscored in the Rovers’ ranks by Brereton Diaz.

Niall Ennis and Semir Telalovic joined from Plymouth Argyle and Borussia Monchengladbach respectively in the summer but it is Gallagher who remains the man entrusted as the difference maker.

So far this season, the Scotsman has played just 214 Championship minutes with his only goal of the campaign to date coming in an August defeat to Hull City at Ewood Park.

Sammie Szmodics, who arrived from Peterborough United last summer, is the star man in 2023/24 as he has seven goals and two assists in 12 league outings.

Gallagher meanwhile hasn’t played for nearly a month now since he went off injured in the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough. “A calf issue” is the official line from Blackburn and there have been six games since the victory against Boro.

Four of these six games have ended in defeat with one of their two victories coming in the EFL Cup. The other was Blackburn’s latest outing and they made light work of Queens’ Park Rangers, Tyrhys Dolan, Arnor Sigurdsson, and Szmodics finding the back of the net.

In the four losses, Blackburn conceded three to Sunderland, four to Ipswich Town and four to Leicester City, so there are clear defensive issues that need to be addressed.

At the same time, Gallagher, who cost £5 million when he moved to Ewood Park from Southampton back in 2019, is a key player. Tomasson needs a recognised striker to support Szmodics in the final third and 28-year-old Gallagher is the perfect candidate who needs to hit the ground running when he returns from injury.

What else can change Blackburn’s fortunes?

Gallagher is the established striker in the ranks but Rovers are currently without Harry Leonard and Ryan Hedges as well.

The latter has averaged a 7.16 match rating according to FotMob when available, contributing to two league goals from the wing in less than 500 minutes.

Hedges only managed 10 minutes in the seven-goal thriller against Ipswich, coming on at half-time and then being subbed off shortly after and “is set to miss at least three months of the season having sustained a hamstring injury.”

There is a long way to go in this Championship season and the return of Gallagher and Hedges in particular can help them continue to get things back on track.