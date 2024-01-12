Highlights Ipswich Town has had two bids rejected by Blackburn Rovers to sign striker Sam Gallagher, with Blackburn seemingly reluctant to sell at their price.

Two Championship clubs who appear to have had plenty of dealings with each other in the early stages of this January transfer window, are Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town.

Already, the Lancashire club have their captain, Lewis Travis, depart Ewood Park in order to join the Tractor Boys on a loan deal until the end of the season.

However, it now seems as though business between the clubs for this month may not be done just yet.

Indeed, judging by the latest updates, it seems as though Ipswich are keen to quickly reunite Travis with a familiar face, in the form of one of his Blackburn teammates.

Tractor Boys knocked back with bids for Sam Gallagher

According to PA journalist Nick Mashiter, Ipswich have now seen two bids to sign striker Sam Gallagher rejected by Blackburn.

It is thought that those two bids were worth £1million, and £1.5million, with Rovers seemingly reluctant to sell at that price.

For their part, Ipswich are apparently on the hunt for a new striker as they look to fill the void created by a long-term injury suffered by George Hirst.

Now, there is an argument that the fact Blackburn were unwilling to let them do that by accepting a bid for Gallagher, does feel rather surprising, given the circumstances both the Ewood Park club, and the striker himself, now find themselves in.

Selling Gallagher could have been sensible for Blackburn

It is fair to say that the current campaign has been a rather frustrating one for Gallagher. So far this season, the striker has been restricted to just five league appearances due to injury, scoring once.

Beyond that, he is now also into the final six months of his current contract at Ewood Park, albeit with the club holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Even so, that could mean that this January transfer window is Rovers' last chance to cash in on the striker, and it may have made sense for them to do that.

The first half of the season has seen the Ewood Park club hampered by a combination of a lack of squad depth, and raft of injuries, not least the one suffered by Gallagher himself.

It is something that has led to head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson stating on numerous occasions that his side needs help in the form of reinforcements during the January transfer window.

But with finances limited at Ewood Park, amid the restrictions on investment placed on the club's owners Venkys by the Indian goverment, it seems as though Rovers are in a position where they will have to sell if they are to buy in the current market.

That is of course, something they showed they able and willing to do back in the summer, when signing goalkeeper Leo Wahlstedt to replace Thomas Kakinski following the Belgian's move to Luton Town.

As a result, with time potentially running out to make some money out of Gallagher, it may have been a sensible move to accept what funds were on the table for him while they were, to enhance their prospects of recruiting over the coming weeks.

Indeed, given he is also one of their highest earners, selling Gallagher would also have created some useful extra space in the wage budget to help finance potential new signings in that respect too.

Meanwhile, although the striker's work rate has never been in question, Gallagher has never been the most prolific for a player in his role, failing to make it into double figures for goals in each of his last four full seasons with Blackburn.

Sam Gallagher Blackburn Rovers league record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 5 1 0 2022/23 34 7 2 2021/22 37 9 3 2020/21 39 8 5 2019/20 42 6 4 2016/17 (loan) 43 11 3 As of 12th January 2024

As a result, if the club had taken some of the money offered by Ipswich for the 28-year-old, and invested it in signing a striker capable of providing a greater return in front of goal, this could have turned into a rather fruitful move for the Lancashire outfit, both on and off the pitch.

So with all that in mind, you get the feeling that if Ipswich, or anyone else, were to make an improved offer for Gallagher in the not too distant future, than that deal is surely one that those in charge at Blackburn Rovers, would have to consider accepting.