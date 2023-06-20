Blackburn Rovers have rejected a derisory six-figure offer from Millwall for Lewis Travis.

According to LancsLive, the Lions’ reported interest in the player has led them to making an initial offer that is far under the value Rovers have placed on their captain.

The bid has been rejected, although the London club may yet come back with another offer.

Do Blackburn Rovers need to sell during this transfer window?

It has been confirmed by Blackburn’s director of football Gregg Broughton that Rovers will need to sell in this window in order to generate funds to make a transfer budget.

But that has not put any pressure on the club to sell high-value assets, with there being no desire to lose key players for below-value fees.

Travis has come through the ranks of the Blackburn academy to become a key part of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first team squad.

The 25-year-old made 42 league appearances last season as the club finished seventh in the Championship.

The Lancashire club missed out on a play-off place by just goal difference as the team finished directly above Millwall in the table, sealing their position over them by one point with a 4-3 win over Gary Rowett’s side in the final game of the campaign.

How long is left on Lewis Travis’ Blackburn Rovers contract?

Travis has a contract with Blackburn for another three years.

This will keep him at Ewood Park until 2026, which eases the pressure on the club amid speculation over his future.

Blackburn hold all the cards in these negotiations and could hold out for a much higher sum.

It remains to be seen whether Millwall will return with another offer, but it is likely they will have to increase their bid significantly in order for Blackburn to even consider it.

The sale of Travis may take an offer worth closer to £4 or 5 million, which Millwall a long way away from so far.

Will Millwall complete the signing of Lewis Travis this summer?

Based on their opening offer, this negotiation process may not go much further unless Millwall significantly increase their offer.

Blackburn have no reason to sell such a key player given they have others in the squad who could make up the sales needed to generate funds.

Losing Travis to Millwall would also strengthen a promotion rival, which Rovers will want to avoid.

On that basis, it currently looks unlikely that this deal will go through.