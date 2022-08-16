Blackburn Rovers’ resolve tested as eight-figure transfer bid lodged for key man

French top-flight side Nice have made an opening offer of £10m as they look to sign Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn.

The Chile international is a man in demand, with his performances for Rovers in the Championship last season, where he scored 22 goals, ensuring he has caught the eye.

He is taken that form into the current campaign as well, scoring two goals and registering an assists in the opening three fixtures to help the side to the top of the table.

However, with Brereton Diaz having entered the final year of his contract, Blackburn know they are vulnerable to losing the attacker and reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that an offer has been lodged by the Ligue 1 outfit.

“OGC Nice have submitted an opening proposal for Ben Brereton Díaz. Bid worth 10m to open talks with Blackburn. No updates on Edinson Cavani as his priority is La Liga since February – talks now on for Brereton Díaz.”

A host of clubs, both in England and abroad, have been linked with the former Nottingham Forest man during the summer transfer window.

The verdict

In truth you would expect this offer to be rejected as whilst Brereton Diaz is in the final year of his deal, the reality is that he should still command a higher fee.

But, it’s a reminder, as if it was needed, that it’s going to be a real battle for Rovers to keep the player at Ewood Park as the top-flight interest is genuine.

So, it’s one to monitor in the coming days and weeks, with Blackburn needing to ensure they have replacements lined up should the forward go.

