Blackburn Rovers knew that heading into Tuesday night's Championship clash with Coventry City, there was plenty at stake.

Both sides are pushing for a play-off spot in the second tier this season, with just a point separating the two sides ahead of kick-off.

With Blackburn having a game in hand on most sides around them in the table, including the Sky Blues, a win over Mark Robins' side would have put them in a very commanding position ahead of their final four matches.

Indeed, three points would have taken Rovers to fifth place and 66 points - three points clear of seventh.

It was looking good until the very late stages of the clash, too.

Rovers led through Sam Gallagher's 39th minute strike heading deep into injury time, only for Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson to level the score in the 95th minute.

What is Blackburn Rovers' league position after the Coventry City draw?

Although it was certainly disappointing, Blackburn can take some comfort from the fact they still remain inside the top six currently, despite last night's setback.

However, they will be concerned by the fact that just two points now separate themselves and Preston North End in 11th.

As mentioned above, though, they do have a game in hand on most of the teams between them and PNE, with West Brom in seventh the only exception to that.

Rovers also have a game in hand on Millwall in fifth, who are just one point ahead of them.

What are Blackburn Rovers' remaining Championship fixtures?

Nevertheless, heading into the final four games, Rovers know that if they win four out of four, they are in the top six.

Things are very rarely that straightforward when it comes to football, though.

With that in mind, below, we've taken a look at Blackburn's remaining Championship fixtures and predicted what points they might achieve from them, considering their recent form.

Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet Championship

Up first for Blackburn is a tough away trip to fellow Lancashire outfit Preston North End.

If the fact it is a Lancashire derby was not high stakes enough, the fact that Preston are chasing a play-off place themselves and could leapfrog Blackburn in the league standings with a victory makes it all the more intriguing.

The last time the two sides met was a day to forget for Rovers.

Not just beaten in front of their own supporters at Ewood Park, they were thumped 4-1 by QPR.

They will be looking to get their own back on North End this time around and hope to have the last laugh by extending the gap they have over them in the league table to five points.

Predicted result: Blackburn win.

Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Sky Bet Championship

After the trip to Preston, it is back to Ewood Park for Blackburn Rovers, but they will face Lancashire rivals once again in Burnley.

Burnley's promotion to the Premier League is already well wrapped up at this stage, and they may well secure the league title with a victory v QPR at the weekend, but the Clarets will not be short of motivation for their visit to Blackburn.

The Clarets ran out 3-0 winners when the two sides met at Turf Moor back in November.

Ashley Barnes was on the scoresheet twice that day, with Anass Zaroury also finding the back of the net.

Rovers must keep the Clarets' attack quiet if they are to have any chance of getting anything from this one.

Predicted result: Blackburn defeat.

Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship

After facing Preston North End and Burnley, Blackburn will face another side from the top half of the division in Luton Town.

By the time the two sides meet, it's likely that Sheffield United will have wrapped up second place and the second automatic promotion spot, and with Luton's place in the play-offs confirmed, Blackburn could be the hungrier side in this one.

Rovers were beaten 2-0 at Kenilworth Road back in September, but that was when Nathan Jones was in charge, and arguably, Luton have improved under Rob Edwards.

Still, Rovers know with tough fixtures they'll need to get something from this one.

Predicted result: Blackburn draw.

Millwall v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet Championship

A tantalising final day fixture sees Rovers travel to face Millwall at The Den.

It's impossible to predict accurately whether both sides will remain fifth and sixth heading into the final day, but the likelihood is both will still be playing for a play-off spot, making this an exciting match.

Rovers will take confidence from the fact they got the better of the Lions back in October, too, winning 2-1 at Ewood Park thanks to goals from Tyrhys Dolan and Ben Brereton Diaz.

However, away from home, it promises to be a very tricky test, particularly with so much on the line.

Predicted result: Blackburn draw.

Blackburn Rovers Championship points prediction

If the above predictions prove accurate, it will mean Blackburn winning just one of their remaining four games, drawing two and losing the other.

That would result in them achieving five points between now and May 8th, taking their total points tally to 69 points.

Will Blackburn reach the play-offs?

Ordinarily, 69 points would see Rovers miss out on a spot in the top six. However, this year, the points tally for the play-offs looks to be lower than it usually would be owing to the competitiveness of the division.

Given the form of the teams chasing the play-offs, with no one on a hot streak of wins at present, Blackburn Rovers may just sneak into sixth spot with a 69 point total.

22/04/23 - Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers (17:30)

25/04/23 - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley (20:00)

01/05/23 - Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town (17:30)

08/05/23 - Millwall v Blackburn Rovers (15:00)