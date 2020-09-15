Blackburn Rovers remain in the mix for potential defensive recruit

Blackburn Rovers are not yet out of the running to sign Daniel Ayala on a free transfer, with Tony Mowbray keen to add some experience to his defensive unit.

Ayala is a free agent after cutting ties with Middlesbrough earlier in 2020, with the 29-year-old walking out of the Riverside after a long stint in the North East that saw him play in both the Championship and Premier League.

However, at this stage of the summer, the Spaniard is still on the lookout for a new club, with Blackburn’s name in the mix when it comes to his next destination.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Blackburn Rovers academy graduates are at now?

1 of 9 Which club does Jason Lowe play for now? Port Vale Blackpool Bolton Wanderers Salford City

A report from Lancashire Live note how there was a deal all-but complete to bring Ayala to Ewood Park earlier in the transfer window. However, interest from Saudi Arabia put that on hold. As things stand, there’s nothing lined up.

However, this same outlet is reporting that it isn’t out of the question that Ayala will end up at Blackburn, with Mowbray focused on adding some experience to his defensive unit this summer.

Rovers began the 2020/21 campaign with a 3-2 defeat to AFC Bournemouth at the weekend. Bradley Johnson and Adam Armstrong were on the scoresheet for Mowbray’s side.

The Verdict

When you look at Ayala, it’s easy to see why Mowbray would want to sign him.

He’s got bags of experience, is still a good age for a centre-back and should be an easy deal to do given he’s a free-agent.

However, that’s not proving to be the case and Blackburn are still having to work extremely hard to get anything done.

Their patience might yet bring a positive outcome, which would be excellent news heading into the winter.

Thoughts? Let us know!