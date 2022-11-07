Blackburn Rovers reiterate stance regarding Ben Brereton Diaz’s future

Blackburn Rovers have reiterated their stance over a potential January move for Ben Brereton Diaz.

Speculation has mounted over the future of the forward with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Chile international has already bagged nine goals from 20 Championship appearances so far this season.

But Rovers have no intention of letting the 23-year old depart in the winter window, with Jon Dahl Tomasson publicly confirming the club’s plans to keep the striker into the second half of the campaign.

The Dane did leave the door open to a potential sale, but only if a substantial offer was received.

“I think the club wants to keep him and of course, we should always try to keep Ben, want to keep him,” said Tomasson, via Lancs Live.

“If there’s an offer that something is very, very high then anything could happen in football, but let’s see if that offer is coming because it will need a lot of zeros behind.”

The club’s director of football Gregg Broughton has previously claimed that the club is looking to clarify Brereton Diaz’s contract situation ahead of the January window.

However, there have been no indications that the forward intends to commit his long-term future to Ewood Park.

Blackburn are currently 2nd in the second division table ahead of their upcoming clash with West Ham in the third round of the League Cup on 9 November.

The Verdict

Brereton Diaz has the opportunity to make a big move in the summer, which is a freedom afforded to him by his contract situation.

It would be a surprise if he renewed with Blackburn, especially if the team fails to gain promotion to the Premier League.

However, it is likely worthwhile keeping the striker until the summer instead of cashing in as he significantly raises the club’s chances of a top six finish.

Clubs are unlikely to make any huge offers on Brereton Diaz given he only has six months remaining on his current deal, so the potential transfer sum received probably won’t be worth making a sale.