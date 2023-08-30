Highlights Blackburn Rovers have experienced several key departures this summer, including Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack, but they have also made several fresh signings.

Mason Burstow, a 20-year-old striker currently at Chelsea, is a transfer target for Blackburn on loan, and his goal-scoring ability could be beneficial for the team.

Blackburn's reputation for developing young players on loan from Premier League clubs may give them an advantage in securing Burstow's services for the season.

It has been yet another summer of change up at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers have lost talisman Ben Brereton Diaz to Villareal on an agonizing free transfer after he scored 14 times in the season prior

From a sentimental perspective, Blackburn supporters have also found it hard to see the back of Bradley Dack, who left the club upon the expiration of his contract following ongoing injury struggles and has since gone on to reunite with ex-Rovers boss Tony Mowbray at Sunderland.

Tomas Kaminski is yet another long-serving individual to have moved on to pastures new across the summer, too as he agreed a switch to newly-promoted Premier League outfit Luton Town, where he has started both of the Hatters' opening two encounters.

To their credit, though, Blackburn have welcomed a whole host of fresh faces to Lancashire as of late, with the most recent of those being playmaking prospect Andrew Moran on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

They have made five signings to date, and are targeting their sixth in the form of Chelsea's Mason Burstow.

Who is Blackburn Rovers transfer target Mason Burstow?

Burstow is a 20-year-old striker who worked his way up through the ranks at Welling United and Maidstone United before moving to Charlton Athletic in 2020, where he made his initial strides in senior football.

He marked his professional debut with a goal from his very first touch during Charlton's 6-1 rout over Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy at the start of the 2021/22 campaign and added to his tally in the same competition with further strikes against Aston Villa's U23 side and Hartlepool United.

That vein of form married with an extra three goals across League One and the FA Cup amid limited starting opportunities saw Burstow earn a move to Chelsea upon the turn of the year, where a loan move back to Charlton for the rest of the season was immediately sanctioned but he was unable to add to his tally.

The forward has since spent the last year with Chelsea's academy, but it is now felt that the next step is for him to go back out on loan and prove his worth once again.

Blackburn Rovers transfer interest in Chelsea's Mason Burstow

According to Football Insider, Blackburn are one of a number of Championship clubs currently believed to be eyeing up a loan swoop for Burstow before the window ends on Friday.

He has been involved in his side's matchday squad for all of his side's opening three affairs and has even made appearances from the bench against West Ham United and Luton, but real beneficial first-team chances appear a real premium for him at Stamford Bridge right now.

Blackburn have a healthy reputation when it comes to loaning in young players from Premier League clubs and this could put them in a favorable position when Mauricio Pochettino runs the rule over Burstow's destination for the remainder of the current campaign.

Is Chelsea's Mason Burstow an ideal transfer target for Blackburn Rovers?

Given the injection of goals that Blackburn require at the minute, it is hard to contest that Burstow would not be a welcome addition for the side- even if he is not necessarily a player that will have pulses racing to begin with.

Having spent the last twelve months primarily playing age-group football, he will no doubt need time to adapt and find his feet yet again in the rigors of senior action, but once he gets rhythm then he could prove a reliable source of goals.

He has been involved with the Chelsea first-team squad on many occassions and you feel that those experiences will have proved invaluable to his footballing development, meaning that he could well be even more potent in front of goal than he was for Charlton in the first-half of the season that preceded his transfer to the top-flight giants.

If that is the case, it is something that may only bode well for Blackburn.