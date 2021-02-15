Blackburn Rovers register interest in signing EFL midfielder

Blackburn Rovers are said to be interested in a deal to sign Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell according to TWTD.

Dozzell has seemingly caught the eye with some strong performances for the Tractor Boys this season, as they target promotion into the Championship under the management of Paul Lambert.

Ipswich are currently sat 12th in the League One table with 21 matches remaining in this year’s campaign, and they’ll be eager to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

Dozzell has played a key role in their bid for promotion so far this season as well, with the young midfielder making 25 appearances in all competitions this term.

The midfielder only signed a new contract with Ipswich in December 2020, but that doesn’t seem to have put off the Lancashire-based side.

Rovers are currently sat ninth in the Championship table, and are just seven points adrift of sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth with 18 matches still to play this term.

For now though, Dozzell will be hoping he can pick up points with Ipswich, starting with a positive result against Northampton Town on Tuesday evening.

The Verdict:

I think this could be a smart signing by Tony Mowbray’s side.

Dozzell has shown glimpses of his quality in recent seasons with Ipswich Town, and strikes me as the sort of player that could impress in the Championship on a regular basis in the near future.

He’s still got age on his side, and he’s more than capable of challenging for a spot in the Blackburn Rovers starting XI ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ipswich will surely be doing everything they can to keep him at the club, especially after fending off interest for his signature in previous transfer windows.