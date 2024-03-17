Highlights Blackburn Rovers have a rich history but have struggled to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Blackburn Rovers are one of the most famous and historic clubs in English football currently sat outside the Premier League, and plenty of their record signings reflect their standing in the game.

Unfortunately for the club, they fell just short of the play-offs last season, with Sunderland and Coventry City finishing in the final two spots in the top six on the final day of the season.

Despite being in the play-offs for most of the campaign, Blackburn ended the season in seventh place in the Championship. They have worked hard to rebuild and go again this season, with the club in its sixth consecutive season at second tier level currently.

They were hoping to go one better, but were then embroiled in a relegation battle against a number of second tier sides. Jon Dahl Tomasson's departure saw John Eustace come in.

The club have an extensive history in the Premier League and were once among the most famous clubs in England, sitting atop the elite as recently as 1995 when winning the top-flight, but they have not played Premier League football since 2011.

Rovers have also spent significantly in the transfer market, and we have taken a look back at what some of their record signings are up to these days.

Blackburn Rovers' record arrivals Player Fee Corrado Grabbi £6.75 million Ben Brereton-Diaz £7 million Barry Ferguson £7.5 million Kevin Davies £7.5 million Jordan Rhodes £8 million Andy Cole £8 million

Corrado Grabbi - £6.75m (Yahoo)

After spending all of his previous career in Italy, Grabbi joined Rovers from Ternana in 2001, but did not live up to his expensive price tag for the time, scoring just five goals in 41 appearances for the club.

He was subsequently loaned out to Messina in 2002. Grabbi moved back to Italy permanently with Ancona in 2004 and went on to have spells with Genoa, Arezzo and Bellinzona before retiring in 2008.

After retirement, Grabbi took on a coaching career, joining his former playing side Juventus as a youth coach in 2009, and he is currently a U-15 youth coach with the Serie A giants now.

Ben Brereton-Diaz - £7m (BBC)

Brereton-Diaz took some time to get going for Rovers following his move from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2018, which is thought to have ultimately cost the club around £7 million including add-ons.

The attacker is the most recent entry on this list, and eventually found his stride at Ewood Park, enjoying some spectacular spells during his last two seasons, in particular with Rovers, which coincided with a call-up to the international stage with Chile.

He eventually left on a free transfer when his contract expired last summer, signing for La Liga side Villarreal, but struggled, and has since moved on loan to Sheffield United, where his fortunes have improved, even if his new club's future looks as though it will be in the second tier once again.

Barry Ferguson - £7.5m (BBC)

After coming through the academy at Rangers, Ferguson moved to Ewood Park, scoring four goals in 38 appearances during a two-year spell at the club from 2003-2005.

The Scotsman then returned to Ibrox, before joining Birmingham City in 2009, helping Blues to win the League Cup in 2011. Ferguson went on to have stints with Blackpool, where he was caretaker manager for 20 games in 2014, Fleetwood Town, and Clyde before retiring in 2015.

The 46-year-old has also managed Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic, departing the latter last February. However, Ferguson regularly appears on STV's Peter & Roughie's Football Show.

Kevin Davies - £7.5m (Guardian)

Davies arrived at the club from Southampton in 1998, but had a disappointing spell at Ewood Park, scoring just two goals in 29 appearances before rejoining the Saints a year later.

The 46-year-old is best known for his 10-year spell at Bolton Wanderers, where he scored 85 goals in 407 appearances between 2003 and 2013. Davies retired from football following a two-year stint with Preston North End, helping the Lilywhites to promotion from League One during his final season at Deepdale.

He has had one spell in management with Southport, but he was sacked after just 31 games in charge in April 2018 following 15 defeats. Davies currently runs a football agency called KCD Management.

Jordan Rhodes - £8m (BBC)

Rhodes joined Rovers in 2012 after a prolific spell at Huddersfield Town and went on to score 85 goals in 169 appearances in his time at Ewood Park. The 34-year-old departed for Middlesbrough in 2016, helping Boro to promotion to the Premier League, but he fell out of favour at the Riverside Stadium, and he left for Sheffield Wednesday a year later.

It did not work out for Rhodes at Hillsborough, either, and he was loaned out to Norwich City in 2018, scoring nine goals in 36 appearances as the Canaries were promoted to the top-flight. Rhodes returned to Huddersfield two years ago, but his game time was limited last season, and he has since found a home back in League One.

Rhodes has been one of the deadliest marksmen in the last 20 years of the third tier, and has continued to be prolific this term, scoring regularly for play-off chasing Blackpool. He has been in the top ten goalscorers in the division all season so far.

Andy Cole - £8m (Guardian)

Cole arrived at Ewood Park from Manchester United in 2001. He went on to score 37 goals in 100 appearances for the club, helping Rovers to win the League Cup in 2002, and rekindling his partnership with Dwight Yorke for a brief spell, too.

Cole is widely regarded as one of the best Premier League strikers of all-time and remains Rovers' record signing. The 52-year-old has spent time coaching at Milton Keynes Dons, Huddersfield Town, and Southend United and can now occasionally be found doing punditry.

Meanwhile, his son, Devante Cole, has also been scoring regularly. He is one of League One's top goalscorers this term, scoring regularly for Barnsley at the top end of the division.